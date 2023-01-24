Broadcaster Korina Sanchez feels her cup is so full — from being a producer and host to being a mother to internet sensations Pepe and Pilar. And she shares her winning moments on Facebook and Instagram.

But for Sanchez, she has limits when it comes to using social media. She said she doesn't want to share everything.

"Enjoy ako. Pero aminin, stressful. I think all influencers will tell you that. You have to feed that monster," she said. "My professor calls it the economy of attention. Pero ako, medyo limited ako. I know my limit. I set my parameters about my social media."

"Yes, I enjoy it. There's no turning back. You have to ride on it. You have also a choice to get off the train," she added. "It's very stressful. But as long as you can do it, then do it."

When asked if her husband Mar Roxas checks her social media, the broadcaster replied: "Hindi tinitingnan ni Mar. Minsan [lang] sinisilip niya kung totoo 'yung sinasabi ko, kung saan ako nagpunta. Ganun lang."

She continued: "Nagulat ako, kasi minsan mayroon siyang comment na, 'You really look good here.' Sinagot ko rin siya, 'Kasi 'yan ang look na gusto mo eh.'"

Does Roxas react to his wife's bikini photos? Sanchez answered: "Ang sinasabi ni Mar ay, 'I'm really not sure what this does for you.'"

PEPE AND PILAR BEING CELEBRITIES

Sanchez's son and daughter are now internet sensations as some of the videos she posted featuring the two went viral.

"Noong una, medyo hindi pa siya (Mar) okay diyan," she said, referring to videos of their kids on social media. "Sabi ko, 'Bakit? Anong masama?'"

"But you know, I have to be ready so that when they grow up, whatever images I put out, they are not going to take it against me. Halimbawa, 'Mama, bakit mo naman ako pinakita na walang salawal?' Siyempre, wala akong mga ganun. I’m very careful kasi baka kung anong sabihin nila sa akin pagtanda nila, di ba?" she explained.

Sanchez described Pepe as thinker and Pilar as star. "Pepe is a thinker. He's a charmer. Pepe is the sweetheart who is the thinker at maaabutan mo 'yan, 3 years pa lang 'yan, na mag-isa nag-iisip. Sabi ko, 'Ano kaya ang iniisip ng 3-year old na ito?'"

"Pilar is a star, performer. Kahit saan sila magpunta, hindi naman ako ang nilalapitan ng tao eh, sila ang nilalapitan," she said, laughing.

The anchor added: "Marunong na silang kumaway. Tsaka kapag mayroong malaking gathering sa bahay, alam ko na kung saan ko sila ipoposisyon—sa entrance. They are very open to posing for pictures with people. Lumalaki sila na nasasanay sila. Sociable sila."

"I think, progressively thinking, you let your children grow the way they should be. Mar tends to mold them like, 'You're gonna be an engineer.' I'm more like, 'Sing! Sing! You want to sing? Sing!' Parang ganun. Maganda naman 'yung kumbinasyon namin kasi mayroong balanse."

The "Rated Korina" host and producer went on to talk about how being a parent to Pepe and Pilar gave her a new purpose.

"Mas mayroong purpose kami ni Mar na mabuhay hanggang 120 years old. Siyempre sa health, maingat kami kasi you have to be there for them. Medyo pagod kaming dalawa ngayon kasi nagkakaedad na, nakikipaghabulan sa kanila," she said.

