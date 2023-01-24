Kaisa si Mayor Joy Belmonte sa pagsuporta at pagtangkilik sa talento, at pagsulong ng pantay na karapatan para sa ating mga kapatid na kabilang sa LGBTQIA+ community. 🏳️‍🌈



MANILA — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte lauded the "Drag Den Philippines" team for holding a drag competition on the streets to showcase queer talent.

"Kaisa si Mayor Joy Belmonte sa pagsuporta at pagtangkilik sa talento at pagsulong ng pantay na karapatan para sa ating mga kapatid na kabilang sa LGBTQIA+ community," Belmonte said in a tweet.

Instead of glamorous shows in bars, "Drag Den Philippines" brought its viewing party to a barangay in Quezon City with an aim to reach the masses, the show's director Rod Singh said last December, which they continued to do the following weeks.

Hosted by Manila Luzon, "Drag Den Philippines" was launched last December 8 on Prime Video.

The show was unveiled in July 2021 as the “first-ever drag reality show” in the country, and by August held its auditions for aspiring queens.

However, it was “Drag Race Philippines,” the local version of the wildly popular “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” that first aired with Precious Paula Nicole winning the crown.

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough via “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.

