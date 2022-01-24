MANILA -- Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez returned to social media over the weekend, more than a month after going off the grid.

In an Instagram post, the Filipina beauty queen said she is thankful for the opportunity to take some time off before heading back to Puerto Rico for the 70th Miss World pageant.

She got a guaranteed slot in the Top 40 after winning two "fast track" competitions.

"Grateful for the time off — to be able to disconnect and appreciate the gift of serenity; to better understand myself, the people around me, and the ever-changing situations we are all in; and to recharge and to fight the silent battles with faith and hope for the future," she said.

"Let’s all work hard together to rebuild, recover, and triumph over anything that may come our way," she added.

In her post, Perez included #forthesecond as one of her hashtags, with many of her fans and friends expressing excitement as she aims for the Philippines' second Miss World crown.

Megan Young first won Miss World for the country in 2013.

The 70th Miss World will be held in Puerto Rico on March 12, after being postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

