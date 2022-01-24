Joey Mead releases first memoir 'Runaway Model'

MANILA -- Joey Mead opens up about her colorful life in "Runaway Model," her first memoir.

In an Instagram post, Mead said her book "takes you into my dysfunctional family life as a young girl to an adventurous independent teen trying to make it as a model."

She said it also contains a story about "a tempestuous relationship that almost killed me, and being agentless in NYC... to discovering my truth and worth through my healing journey."

"Sprinkled with plenty [of] '90s moments that I wish hadn't happened, but all had a part that carved out the woman I am this day," she added.

A well-known model and host in the Philippines, Mead marked her 15th anniversary with car enthusiast Angelina Mead King last February.

The latter came out as a transwoman in 2016.

"Runaway Model" is available on Summit Books.

