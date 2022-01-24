MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

KRISPY KREME'S NEW ORIGINAL CREATIONS

Krispy Kreme is welcoming 2022 with a fresh slate of Original creations and crowd favorites that can be enjoyed for a limited time.

These include Minis, or bite-sized versions of Krispy Kreme's doughnuts. Minis are sold in boxes of 16 and are available in Original Glazed, Dark Chocolate Glaze, Chocolate Sprinkles, and Strawberry Sprinkles. Prices start at P215, with the products available until February 28.

Krispy Kreme has also launched the Choco Overload DUOghnuts, made in partnership with two chocolate brands. The Hershey’s S’mores is an unglazed dark chocolate doughnut drizzled with vanilla icing and dark chocolate, topped with crushed and chopped grahams, mini marshmallows, and Hershey's dark chocolate chips.

On the other hand, the Double Choco Crunch is an unglazed dark chocolate doughnut spread with chocolate crunch icing, overloaded with chopped red chocolate lentils and Nestlé Crunch, and finished off with a milk chocolate drizzle.

Both products are available until February 15 and are priced at P59 each. Customers can also buy the DUOghnuts in boxes of 6 or 12.

Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme is also offering the Hershey's S'mores Chiller, an iced-blended drink made with a Kreme base, graham biscuits, double chocolate syrup, and sea salt Kreme around the cup’s wall, topped with whipped cream and Hershey's chocolate bar and milk chocolate syrup. It is available until March 31.

Orders can be made at Krispy Kreme's branches or via its hotline (888-79000) or website, as well as through the delivery apps GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.A.Roo, Mangan, OrderMo, and Groover.

LA GERMANIA'S HEALTHY RECIPES

La Germania is sharing recipes to help people at home stay healthy amid the pandemic.

One of these is the Detoxifying Vegetable Soup recipe by IHeartVegetables.com., which includes immunity-boosting and anti-inflammatory ingredients.

Ingredients:

- One tablespoon olive oil

- One yellow onion, diced

- Six cloves garlic, minced

- 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

- One teaspoon turmeric

- 1/2 teaspoon paprika

- One tablespoon lemon juice

- One large sweet potato (about 1/2 lb) diced into 1/2” cubes

- 1 15oz can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained

- 1 cup red lentils, uncooked and rinsed

- 5 cups vegetable broth

- 1/2 cup kale, destemmed and torn into 1” pieces

- Salt to taste

Procedure:

1. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium heat for 1 minute.

2. Add the onion and cook over medium heat for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Add the garlic and ginger and continue to cook for 1 minute until fragrant.

4. Add the turmeric and paprika and continue to cook for 1 minute.

5. Add the lemon juice, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, red lentils, and vegetable broth and bring to a boil.

6. Once the soup begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until the sweet potato is soft.

7. Add kale and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the kale has softened and wilted slightly.

8. Season with salt to taste.

La Germania products are available online through the brand's e-commerce website, as well as its stores on Shopee and Lazada.

MAX'S ALL OUT SARAP DEALS

Max's is ending the month with two deals, which will run from January 28 to February 1.

The restaurant chain has brought back its All-You-Can promo, this year, allowing customers to enjoy unlimited refills of their Max's favorites for P499.

Featured dishes include Max's Fried Chicken, Sizzling Tofu, Chicken Sisig, and Chicken Lumpiang Shanghai. Each serving comes with plain rice. The offer is valid for dine-in transactions only in select stores nationwide.

Max's is also letting customers double up their orders of solo meals. These include Best Plate, One-Piece Chicken, Giant Chicken Meatball, Chicken Chorizo, Bangus Rice Bowl, Chicken Sisig Rice Bowl, Max’s Tofu Rice Bowl, and Shanghai Rice Bowl, among others.

Guests can also add one or two side dishes to the different solo meals. Choices are Max’s Tofu, Corn Sisig, Eggplant and Tofu, Mushroom Salpicao, Sweet and Spicy Tofu, Chicken Pancit Canton, Mini Fried Ubod, Mini Fresh Ubod, Chicken Sisig Salad, and Coleslaw.

The Double Up promo is exclusively for take-out or delivery via Max's website and hotline (888-79000, Metro Manila).

MCDONALD'S SING 2 HAPPY MEAL

McDonald’s has launched its "Sing 2" Happy Meal collection, featuring the characters Buster Moon, Rosita, Ash, Johnny, Meena, Gunter, Clay Calloway, Jimmy Crystal, Porsha Crystal, Miss Crawly, Nooshy, and Darius.

With just a push or pull on their levers, the characters bring their talents to life. Kids can interact with Gunter and see him dance a marvelous mambo, listen to Miss Crawly bark orders at the cast, or be serenaded by Ash with her guitar tricks.

With every Happy Meal toy, kids can take inspiration from the character’s varying talents to unleash their own hidden talents.

The new Happy Meal toys are available at McDonald's via dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery.

MIMI & BROS'S FIERY FRIED CHICKEN SERIES

Mimi & Bros has brought back its Fiery Fried Chicken, a spicy take on its signature item.

Customers can order the Fiery Fried Chicken Whole (P775); Fiery Fried Chicken Quarter (P325), which comes with a side of one's choice; and Fiery Fried Chicken Sandwich (P315), which is served with fries.

Orders can be made at Mimi & Bros's branches, online via Facebook Messenger, Viber, and Instagram accounts, or by contacting +639457985176. For the month of January, Mimi & Bros is offering 15% off on direct orders through Messenger, Viber and in-store.

NEW SHORT FILM BY CENTURY TUNA

Century Tuna recently unveiled a short film by director Antoinette Jadaone. Titled "Dahilan," it features the story of a young man and his fitness journey.

The video, which can be viewed on Century Tuna's Facebook page, aims to take on a new definition of health -- having a strong body to take on challenges and care for the people they love.

More details are available on Century Tuna's social media pages.

PANCAKE HOUSE'S NEW TACOS

Pancake House is starting the year with new varieties of its best-selling tacos.

These include the Spicy Best Taco in Town, which is made hotter with a dash of cayenne powder; Plant-based Best Taco in Town, which is made in partnership with The Vegetarian Butcher for a 100% plant-based mince; and Banana Nutella Taco, which is filled with Nutella hazelnut spread, whipped cream, and fresh bananas, and sprinkled with chocolate and powdered sugar. All three tacos start at P99 each.

Pancake House has also introduced bite-sized versions of its tacos. The Best Taco Bites in Town is available in classic and spicy, and the Banana Nutella Taco is also getting its own bite-sized variety. Prices start at at P79.

Aside from ordering a la carte, the tacos are also part of Pancake House's Choose Any 2 bundles. For P399, customers can mix and match regular-size or taco bites with the restaurant's signature items.

The new products are available nationwide until March 31. Orders can be made at Pancake House branches, at the restaurant chain's hotline (888-79000) and website, as well as through GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.a.Roo, Mangan, OrderMo, and Groover.

SEATTLE'S BEST'S SALTED CARAMEL DELUXE LINE

Seattle’s Best has released its Salted Caramel Deluxe Collection, which includes three beverages offering both sweet and salty flavors.

The Hot Salted Caramel Mocha is a creamy coffee-based drink made with caramel fudge and dark chocolate sauce enhanced with sea salt.

The Iced Salted Caramel Mocha, on the other hand, is made with gooey caramel fudge, an espresso shot, ice, and dark chocolate sauce with sea salt.

The Salted Caramel Javakula, meanwhile, is made with caramel fudge and dark chocolate sauce, covered with whipped cream and topped with a swirl of caramel fudge and sea salt.

The Salted Caramel Deluxe Collection is available in all Seattle’s Best Coffee branches nationwide. Coffee lovers can grab a cup and order for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery through Grabfood, Foodpanda, and Pickaroo.

SIMPLE PASTA RECIPES WITH DONA ELENA

Doña Elena has tapped local food influencers to create recipes using its Al Dente Pasta.

Among these is Crunchy Garlic-Topped Tuna Lasagna by Belle's Kitchen, which has a filling made of canned tuna and green peas.

Doña Elena products are available in all groceries and supermarkets nationwide, and online at Fly Ace Corporation's website and official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE BY CALDI DRIP COFFEE

Caldi Drip Coffee is offering coffee subscriptions with rates at P450 a month and P1,199 for three months, and one-year subscription at P4,799.

The brand offers imported coffee from Guatemala and Columbia, as well as locally sourced beans.

More details are available on Caldi Drip Coffee's Instagram page.

TIP-TOP'S EASY AND TASTY

C-Joy – Cargill Philippines' joint venture with Jollibee – has launched Tip Top's Easy and Tasty, a selection of healthy and flavorful chicken.

Tip-Top Chicken originated in 1958 as a family business serving roasted and fried chicken in Nicaragua and has grown since then. Made for novice cooks and new parents alike, the brand's products are available worldwide.

Tip-Top Chicken comes in cuts of drumstick, wings, breast, thigh, and whole dressed chicken; or the selection of Easy and Tasty, a marinated version seasoned with flavors like hot and spicy, and the soon-to-be-launched sweet BBQ.

The products are manufactured at the C-Joy Plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and are available in supermarkets, FrozenMNL, and Zagana.

These can also be purchased in local wet markets, meat shops and from community resellers.