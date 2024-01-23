Starbucks to offer one-day 40% discount to seniors, PWDs

Photo from Starbucks Philippines/Facebook

MANILA -- Starbucks Philippines announced Tuesday that it is offering a huge discount to eligible individuals.

On its social media pages, the coffee chain said senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), national athletes, eligible solo parents, and medal of valor recipients can enjoy 40% off on all food and beverages on January 24.

The one-day discount is for their "exclusive use and personal consumption" upon presenting a valid ID.

The move came after Starbucks Philippines received backlash for seemingly limiting government-mandated discounts. A representative for the company has since acknowledged that their signage was "not properly worded," and promised to extend full privileges to senior citizens and other eligible individuals.