Palworld game dubbed 'Pokemon with guns' a sensation



SAN FRANCISCO -- The makers of Palworld, a game dismissed as "Pokemon with guns" when it was announced, said Monday the game has proved a hit, selling more than five million copies in just three days.

The game released Friday at online platform Steam blends weapon-wielding player avatars with monsters that look eerily similar to those in Nintendo's wildly popular "Pokemon" franchise.

"Most people, myself included, thought this game was going to be a meme," read a review left on Steam by the account of Pirate Software.

"It's actually insanely detailed, extremely well optimized, and compelling as hell."

Another player responded by saying they were "blown away" by Palworld and contending it has potential to become "legendary."

As of now, Palworld is in early-access mode and still being developed, with the help of feedback from players, Japan-based PocketPair said in describing its new game at Steam.

Some on social media accused PocketPair of essentially copying characters from Pokemon and putting them in a survival and combat Palworld game.

"Any Pokemon fan angry at this game and demanding it be banned for one reason or another should be blaming Nintendo for missing what has been an untapped market for years now," read one comment on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is a testament to just how much PC gamers wanted some kind of Pokemon game on PC," or personal computers.

Palworld has sold more than five million copies since its release Friday at Steam, where it is priced at $27, the company said in a post on X.

The game is home to more than 100 different characters called "Pals" that players can capture and turn into allies for adventures in the game, according to its creators.

Palworld integrates "elements of battle, monster-capturing, training, and base building," according to the game's description on Steam.

Players can battle with weapons from classic bows and spears to assault rifles and rocket launchers, the description added.

Players have the option of working together in a virtual world setting, working as a team or battling one another, even stealing items, the game maker explained.

