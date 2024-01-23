Drones lit up to create an image of a blue dragon over Cape Ganjeol, a coastal point where the sunrise can be viewed the earliest on the Korean Peninsula, on the coast of Ulsan, South Korea4, as part of festivities to mark the start of 2024, the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac. Yonhap, EPA-EFE

MANILA -- February 10, 2024 will mark the beginning of the Chinese New Year, ushering in the auspicious Year of the Wood Dragon.

Feng shui master Marites Allen shared her predictions on what the year may hold for each of the zodiac signs.

"This year of the Wood Dragon, which last occurred in 1964, completes a cycle. It's a very special time, particularly for those turning 60, as it calls for a grand celebration," Allen told ABS-CBN News.

"During the Year of the Dragon, many people desire to conceive, get married, or get engaged, aiming to welcome a dragon baby. The dragon is exceptional among the 12 zodiac signs as it is the only one we have not seen in real life."

"This is an exciting time because we are entering a new 20-year feng shui cycle, the ‘Period of 9,’ starting this February and going until 2044. This period is about transforming your home and life."

Allen highlighted that those born in the Year of the Rat are deemed fortunate, while those born in the Years of the Dragon, Dog, Snake, Horse, and Rooster may face challenges.

Here are her specific forecasts for each animal sign:

Rat: "Rats are friends with the Dragon, thus they can expect a year rich in wealth energy. It's a good year for financial opportunities and to consider adding a water fountain in the north sector to enhance luck."

Ox: "After a challenging 2023, Oxen will encounter joyful and unexpected windfalls this year."

Tiger: "Tigers should avoid career changes as their energy might be challenged. Instead, they might find luck in games of chance."

Rabbit: "With the victory and fulfillment stars, Rabbits can look forward to successes in career and relationships."

Dragon: "Dragons must be cautious of their health despite their inherent strength. It's important to not overextend oneself."

Snake: "Snakes should glide through life without provoking challenges they cannot handle to maintain good health."

Horse: "Having enjoyed a year of wealth, Horses must now be wary of the Robbery or Injury Stars, indicating potential accidents or financial losses."

Sheep: "Sheep will have a joyous year with the prosperity star #9, suggesting a ninefold increase in luck."

Monkey: "Monkeys, being friends with the Dragon, can expect a prosperous year filled with partnership opportunities."

Rooster: "Roosters have a good year ahead but should safeguard against the Misfortune Star with feng shui remedies."

Dog: "Dogs must tread carefully as they are not aligned with the Dragon's energy this year, potentially leading to obstacles."

Boar: "Boars should seize the year to explore, travel, and further their education. Go to places that you have never been, doon mo pa makikita 'yung mga pag-ibig.”

Allen also warned of the "Argumentative Star," indicating potential family conflicts and advised diplomacy in communication. Her advice: "If you don't have anything nice to say, it's better to say nothing at all."

Despite the skepticism some may have about feng shui, Allen insists on its value, stating that it represents just one-third of a person's overall luck, with hard work and divine fortune making up the remainder.

“There here are 3 types of luck, the Heaven, Earth and Mankind luck and feng shui is only 1/3 of it. The other 1/3, Mankind luck, 'yan po 'yung pag-susumikap and hard work, hindi uunlad ang buhay natin 'pag hindi tayo magsumikap. The 1/3 is Heaven's luck, that is your destiny.”

According to Allen, daily mantras and positive thinking are essential. "I begin and end my days with prayer," she said, emphasizing the power of the mind in shaping reality, as she encouraged others to practice gratitude and positive affirmations to manifest success.

She also noted the significance of the color green in feng shui this year. "We call it the jade zodiac this year because Green is the lucky color for 2024. All our theme now is green," she said.

Finally, she said the year 2024 is also a period of significant global change, with numerous countries holding elections. Thus she advised caution with finances, suggesting that cash is valuable and investments should be made wisely. She also touched on ongoing conflicts, calling for collective prayers for peace.