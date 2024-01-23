Catriona Gray has a lot of things to look forward to in 2024.



ABS-CBN News caught up with the Miss Universe queen during the launch of the National Arts Month organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, where she has been the ambassador for four years straight.



“2024, a lot of investing in personal growth. I want to challenge myself this year. I’m going out of my comfort zone, getting into business as well, which is something that allows me to challenge myself in different ways.”



But after getting engaged, is tying the knot with fiancee’ Sam Milby happening this year?



“Definitely a part of it naman,” she said.



She added, “Very excited for the new chapter, new beginnings, this year and also just yeah, a lot of personal growth.”



Catriona and Sam revealed news about their engagement last February 16, 2023.

The actor made it Instagram-official with photos, saying he’s grateful that the road led him to Catriona, the love of his life.



Their relationship started in 2018 when photos of the two surfaced online. It was in May 2020, Sam’s birthday, when the actor made it official and announced that they are in a relationship.



There are rumors that a spring wedding overseas is being planned.

