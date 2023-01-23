LOOK: Catriona Gray graces cover of Vietnam magazine

Catriona Gray welcomed the Year of the Rabbit with a bang as she appears on the cover of a magazine in Vietnam.

The former Miss Universe leads the 15th anniversary issue of Her World Vietnam, as seen in photos released over the weekend.

"Happy Lunar New Year 2023! Excited to be on Her World Vietnam's 15th year anniversary cover!" Gray said in an Instagram post.

Gray looked stunning on the cover, where she wore a blue dress by Vietnamese designer Tuyết Lê.

The photo shoot was done in the Philippines and featured local talents, as seen in the magazine's social media posts.

Gray just came from a hosting stint in the 71st Miss Universe competition in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She was tapped to join Emmy Award winner Zuri Hall as a backstage correspondent, along with the pageant's main hosts, Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai.

Related video: