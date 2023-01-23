Albert Andrada's Paris fashion show moved to July

Designer Albert Andrada (left) with his muse, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. Handout

MANILA -- Albert Andrada's solo show in Paris, which was originally set later this week, has been rescheduled.

According to a statement released over the weekend, the decision to postpone the show was made to ensure that all its key elements will effectively showcase the designer's artistic talent.

Instead of the original dates of January 25 and 26 at the Westin Paris Vendome, Andrada's show will be moved in time for Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture, which is set from July 3 to 6.

The statement added that more details will be made available at a later date.

Andrada is known to many as the designer of the blue gown that Pia Wurtzbach wore when she was crowned Miss Universe in 2015.

He is currently the design council head of the Miss Universe Philippines Organization.

A previous announcement said Andrada's debut fashion show in Paris will see his collaboration with BaroQco, a jewelry brand known for creating crowns for Miss Universe Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore.