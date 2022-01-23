MANILA - Hannah Arnold, the Philippines' representative in the next edition of the Miss International pageant, took to social media to share how she celebrated her birthday.

As seen in her Instagram post on Saturday, Arnold received gifts from friends and followers making her feel loved.

“Live every day likes it’s your birthday,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much to everyone who greeted me, sent such beautiful gifts and surprised me!! I am so grateful for each and every one of you for making my 26th so memorable.”

Arnold said this is the third time she is celebrating her birthday away from her family and that made her emotional all week.

Nonetheless, her newfound friends “have made my heart so happy and full.”

“I love you all so much,” she said.

Arnold is the only Bb. Pilipinas 2021 queen who has yet to compete on the global pageant stage, following the postponement of the Japan-based Miss International pageant due to the pandemic.

Arnold has a degree in Forensic Science from the University of Canberra in Australia.

