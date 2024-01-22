Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee performs a cover of "Try" by Pink. Dee/YouTube

MANILA -- Is Michelle Dee setting her sights on a music career?

Many fans expressed their excitement as the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 titleholder released her first-ever cover on her YouTube channel. She performed her rendition of "Try" by American singer-songwriter Pink.

"Life will always be full of ups and downs, but the important thing is to keep trying," she said in her video's caption. "As they say... when life gives you lemons, make lemonade."

"Can't believe I finally got the courage to do a cover!"

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Dee also shared a teaser of her cover on Instagram, which drew praise from her fans and friends, including her fellow beauty queens.

Among those who expressed awe at her rendition were Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, who left a trio of clapping hands emojis.

Also showing their support were her cousin, Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Winwyn Marquez, and Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx.

Most fans requested for another cover from Dee, while others hoped she would get the chance to sing on stage soon.

An actress and entrepreneur, Dee finished in the Top 10 of last year's Miss Universe pageant. She also four special awards, including Best National Costume.