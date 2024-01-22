Big Bad Wolf book sale is coming to Cagayan de Oro

Books at the Big Bad Wolf event. Handout

MANILA -- Big Bad Wolf, dubbed the biggest book sale in the world, is coming to Cagayan de Oro next month.

This is the first time that Big Bad Wolf will be held in the City of Golden Friendship. The book sale will run from February 2 to 18 at 5L Event Hall of SM CDO Downtown.

Visitors can expect to find over 2 million books -- from timeless classics and contemporary bestsellers to niche genres and children's literature -- up for grabs, with discounts of up to 95%.

Big Bad Wolf was first launched in Malaysia in 2009 by Andrew Yap and Jacquline Ng.

It has so far toured 37 cities in Asia, and has also branched out to Tanzania, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates.

Many Filipinos have taken part in Big Bad Wolf events over the years, with the book sale held in Manila, Cebu, and Iloilo.