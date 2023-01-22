Rachel Peters pregnant with second baby

MANILA – Rachel Peters is pregnant with her second child.

The former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder revealed the wonderful news on Instagram on Sunday, sharing photos of her baby bump, with her husband Migz Villafuerte and their one year old daughter Kaia holding it.

“Been baking a little bun,” she wrote in the caption. “Can’t believe we’re a family of four!!!”

In the same post, Peters also took the opportunity to greet Villafuerte a happy birthday.

“Also belated happy birthday to the hubs – you already know this counts as your gift for the next few years. Love you and love us forever,” she said.

Peters and Villafuerte married in a civil ceremony held at the Supreme Court last July, which also coincided with their seventh anniversary as a couple.

The former beauty queen gave birth to Kaia in October 2021.

Peters rose to fame when she represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.