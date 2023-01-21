LOOK: Google Doodle welcomes the Year of the Rabbit

Photo from Google

MANILA – To mark the Lunar New Year, Google has revealed its traditional doodle fitting for the Year of the Rabbit.

Sunday midnight, Google bade farewell to the Year of the Tiger and welcomed the rabbit as the world celebrates Chinese New Year.

The celebration also means the spring festival which is a time to honor family, deities, and ancestors.

The doodle features a running rabbit made from traditional paper cutting surrounded by plum blossoms (symbolizing endurance and hope), and a bonsai tree (symbolizing harmony and patience).

Google is spelled out using lanterns, signifying a wish for a better future, and “ang pao,” the red envelope symbolizing a wish for happiness and blessings.

2023 is the Year of the Water Rabbit. The rabbit is the fourth animal in the Chinese Zodiac and is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity.

Chinese astrology predicts that with the rabbit’s qualities, the year 2023 will bring peace and success, something that may have been lacking in the year of the tiger.

