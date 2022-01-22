MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

BROTZEIT GERMAN PORK KNUCKLES

Think crispy pata that is marinated in beer and slowly cooked over three days and you get the Schweinhaxn, German pork knuckles now 20% off for a limited time from Brotzeit German Bier Bar and Restaurant.

This offer only available from their delivery website.

CAFÉ FLEUR’S VOQUITO

New from chef Sau Del Rosario is the Ube Voquito, a mini version of the Vuco Fye, his viral hit from 2020. This is full to the brim with juicy coconut meat mixed in with ube ,masterfully baked inside a thin rich buttery pie shell,.

Each Voquito is priced at P375 each. Delivery cost not included.

COFFEE AVPA COFFEE GIFT PACK

Handout

Celebrate Philippine single origin coffee with a special gift box by The Coffee Heritage Project available at SGD Coffee.

In this collection are 150g tins of four Philippine coffees that have won awards at the prestigious AVPA Paris International Competition of Coffees Roasted at Origin - Robusta from Mirabueno Coffee in Bukidnon, Northstar UPI from Maguindanao, and Sagada Arabica from Bana’s Coffee and SGD Coffee packaged in a handsome gift box with tasting cards for each coffee.

Each gift box costs P2,500 and can be ordered by messaging SGD Coffee on Facebook.

JACK DANIELS MASTERCLASS

Handout

Liquor.PH kicks off 2022 a whisky tasting session to be led by Jack Daniels storyteller Randy “Goose” Baxter, who will regale participants with stories from the famed Tennessee distillery over Zoom.

Featured in the tasting session are samplers of the Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select, and the limited-edition Jack Daniel’s Whisky Society of the Philippines edition.

The Jack Daniel’s masterclass will be held on January 26 at 9:45 p.m. A masterclass slot costs P599 with a discounted rate of P399 for those who bought a bottle of the Jack Daniel’s WSP Edition. The masterclass slot comes with 30ml sampler bottles of the three bourbons.

For more information and to sign up, visit here.

MAX'S CORNER BAKERY'S NEW BREADS

Handout

New from Max's Corner Bakery are versions of Filipino panaderia favorites. Choose from the new fluffy Mamon, creamy Cheese Roll, and Spanish Bread filled with sweet buttery filling.

For January, Max's Fried Chicken also has the following promotions:

* For all Sundays in January, Max's is giving a P149 discount on whole orders of their fried chicken. Discounted price of Regular Fried Chicken starts at P350 only for take-out.

* The restaurant is also giving out a P149 discount on whole orders of their soups including their Sinigang and Nilagang Baka. Discounted price starts at P300 only for dine-in or take-out until January 31.

* And lastly, Max's lets the good times roll by dropping the price of their Lumpiang Shanghai to P100 for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. Customers can save up to P70 when they order via delivery.

MIMI & BROS FIERY FRIED CHICKEN

Chef Edward Bugia brings on the heat with his take on Nashville Hot Chicken with the new Fiery Fried Chicken from Mimi & Bros. Bugia takes what’s consistently touted as one of the Manila’s best versions of golden brown and delicious fried chicken, and coats it with their secret sauce for that hot and sour kick.

Mimi & Bros Fiery Fried Chicken is available as a Fiery Fried Chicken Sandwich (P315) with pickles inside pillowy soft brioche buns with fries on the side, a Fiery Fried Chicken Quarter (P325) with a choice of side or as whole Fiery Fried Chicken (P775) good for a hungry barkada.

To order, call Mimi & Bros at +639457985176 or reach Mimi & Bros through Facebook Messenger or via Instagram. For the month of January, Mimi & Bros is offering 15% off on direct orders through Messenger, Viber and in-store.