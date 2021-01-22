Singapore Art Week 2021 kicks off as hybrid event

"Inner Like the OutAR," an installation featuring digital environments, is one of the offerings of the hybrid Singapore Art Week this 2021. Handout

MANILA -- Singapore Art Week (SAW) is going both offline and online this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

A joint initiative by the National Arts Council, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and the Singapore Economic Development Board, SAW 2021 kicked off on Friday, January 22, and will run until January 30.

Online visitors can explore virtual exhibitions, watch livestreams, and appreciate over 40 Singapore-based projects.

SAW 2021 will also present over 100 arts events across both physical and digital spaces, allowing audiences from around the world to experience Southeast Asian art.

"As a hybrid event, SAW 2021 continues to reflect the ever evolving vibrant art scene in Singapore, featuring a range of quality visual arts projects, discussions, and exhibitions for the local and international audience to enjoy," Ruby Liu, STB area director for Philippines, said in a statement.

"We invite Filipinos to reimagine their appreciation and love for art through engaging in our must-see events, as art crosses over to the digital space," she added.

Filipino interdisciplinary artist Pow Martinez is featured in S.E.A. Focus 2021, a showcase of fine contemporary art from the region.

Those with smartphones can try the Instagram augmented reality filter-enabled "Wild Critters," or immerse themselves in the "Inner Like the OutAR," art installation that features digital environments.

