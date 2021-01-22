LOOK: Beauty queen Jehza Huelar in basketball-themed maternity shoot

MANILA — Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar shared snaps from her basketball-themed maternity shoot on Thursday.

In the photos, Huelar’s baby bump is painted as a ball, with her husband, former PBA star PJ Simon, wearing his jersey.

“Which ‘ball’ is for basketball? What a fun, care-free maternity shoot,” Huelar captioned the photos.

Huelar and Simon got married in May 2019.

They announced being expectant parents in September 2020, signaling Simon’s retirement from basketball to focus on his new family.

