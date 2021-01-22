'Hybrid work' and other trends to shape businesses in 2021

MANILA -- With physical location becoming less important in the "new normal" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are challenged to come up with strategies to empower new ways of working.

Samir Sayed, managing director for ASEAN and Korea of the global communications firm Poly, recently shared his insights on key trends that will shape the future of work in 2021.

In a statement, he said at the top of the list is "hybrid work," which he said is here to stay.

Sayed said Poly expects more organizations "adopting the new hybrid work model and a more consistent work experience no matter where they are -- whether in the office, at home, or anywhere in between."

He stressed that work "is no longer defined by the hours put it, but on the outcomes of the work."

Another trend is digital transformation fueled by XAAS, or anything-as-a-service. This, Sayed said, lets businesses introduce and scale deployments as needed without disruption.

He also sees the rise of the "prosumer," whose home workspaces need to be at par with their office setup. This includes having reliable internet connection, smart gear like noise-blocking headsets, and quality audio and video conferencing solutions.

The rest of the work trends expected by Sayed and Poly in 2021 include offices serving as a gathering point for employees instead of the main place to work; video meetings continuing to rule businesses; and better connectivity to drive better collaboration experiences.

