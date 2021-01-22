Dyan Castillejo to host new Kapamilya show



MAYNILA -- Dyan Castillejo will be hosting a new show titled "Real Talk: The Heart of the Matter," which will debut this Sunday, January 24.

"Nangyari ito because of the pandemic. It was the idea of Chit Guerrero who was the head of our Special Projects kasi nga ang dami nating ganap, responsibilidad bilang moms during COVID. So, she thought of a show how to help moms with different situations, mga pinagdadaanan and how we can help each other. Conversations with moms, ano ba ang mga nakatulong? Ano ang naging problema? Alam mo naman tayo when we get to talk about it hindi ba somehow nagiging mas mabuti ang situation and you know God can work through other people to give you ideas," Castillejo said on "Magandang Buhay" on Friday.

"I just want to say thank you kasi lahat ng staff ng 'Real Talk' all doing this out of volunteer work. These are all ABS-CBN retrenched employees," she added.

Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski will be her guest co-host on the show.

"I'm so excited because she's also an athlete, super champion Asian Games gold medalist in equestrian and we haven't seen her in a long time," Castillejo said.

"Itong show na ito ay naging bunga ng pandemic. So nagkaroon din kami ng blessing through the pandemic, of course, and through the different challenges na pinagdaaan nating lahat in the last year," Cojuangco added via Zoom.

For the show's first episode, Castillejo and Cojuangco will be talking about ways to stay positive and hopeful.

"Real Talk: The Heart of the Matter" can be seen on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC and on JeepneyTV.