Bb. Pilipinas resumes long delayed pageant with national costume exhibit

MANILA -- Nearly a year after its postponement due to the pandemic, the Binibining Pilipinas pageant resumed its activities Friday, in the lead up to the much awaited grand coronation on April 17.

In her statement released to ABS-CBN News, Bb. Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) matriarch Stella Marquez Araneta welcomed the public to the renewed search for the next Binibini queens.

“Our tradition of identifying and crowning our new queens will be done in a 'new normal' and safe setting," Araneta said. “We share your excitement as we see the candidates in action again, and we look forward to your continuous support.”

The long pageant hiatus was broken by a stunning photo

exhibit showcasing the national costumes of some 39 candidates in a virtual launch of the Bb. Pilipinas 2020 National Costume Photo Exhibit via the BPCI official Facebook page.

Araneta said this is their way of celebrating the Philippines’ colorful culture and the artistry of talented local designers.

The event was hosted by Bb. Pilipinas International 2019 Patch Magtanong with Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 and Best in National Costume Emma Mary Tiglao and veteran pageant journalists Voltaire Tayag and Jesson Capuchino.

Tiglao marvelled at the rich tapestry of regional costumes. “Sobrang hirap ngayon kasi lahat nag-effort,” she said. “Sobrang na-appreciate natin lahat ng details, what more kung nirampa na nila!”

Among the stunning costumes were worn by the representatives of Cavite, Iloilo, Balagtas Bulacan, Marikina and Masbate. Pageant veteran Vickie Rushton of Negros Occidental also remained a top favorite of netizens based on feedback during the Binibini live stream.

BPCI has yet to officially confirm if they will field 40 candidates for the 2021 edition after one candidate withdrew late last year to join an international competition last year.

Sources told ABS-CBN News the pageant was considering a lone wild card from those who auditioned last year to complete the 40 candidates.

The pageant was on high gear early 2020 until it postponed its schedule of engagements. In mid-May 2020, BPCI announced the indefinite postponement of the the national pageant amid quarantines imposed due to the novel coronavirus.

BPCI said at the time it "recognizes the pressing and urgent need to protect the health and safety of the candidates, their families and friends, all the passionate pageant supporters, and the general public."

