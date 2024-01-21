PH bet Pearl Hung wins Best National Costume trophy

Philippines candidate Pearl Hung in her national costume. Photo from Miss Global's Instagram account.

MANILA — The Philippines' candidate Pearl Hung also won the Best National Costume trophy, the team of Miss Global said Saturday.

Her national costume was designed by Cebuano Axel Que and is inspired by the Palawan peacock-pheasant, locally known as “Tandikan.”

Hung won the third runner-up title for Miss Global 2023 held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday night.

Ashley Melendez of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Global 2023 with Haylani Pearl Kuruppu of Samoa as 1st runner-up and Chonnikarn Supittayaporn of Thailand as 2nd runner-up.

Vietnam's candidate Đoàn Thu Thủy completed the Top 5 as 4th runner-up.

—with a report from Rhea Soco-Neis, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: