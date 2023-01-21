MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

OLIVE GARDEN OPENS BRANCH IN GLORIETTA

The Olive Garden branch in Glorietta. Handout

The Bistro Group starts 2023 with a bang with the opening of the Glorietta 3 branch of American-Italian restaurant Olive Garden.

This follows up the first branch at Mall of Asia which opened in September last year and offers its famous never-ending garden fresh salad, homemade soups, and fresh-baked, soft garlic bread sticks.

On the menu are family sized servings of Olive Garden’s classics -- the popular Amazing Alfredos, Shrimp Scampi, and the Tour of Italy plate that includes Chicken Parmigiana, Lasagna Classico and Fettucine Alfredo.

Some of the dishes at Olive Garden. Jeeves de Veyra

Olive Garden seems to be the cornerstone in what’s shaping up to the Bistro Group section of Glorietta 3. It sits alongside two more of the group’s concepts: Modern Shanghai and Watami and occupies the massive space where TGIFridays used to be before it moved a floor below. Olive Garden itself is blessed with seating that extends out into the hallways extending the capacity of this restaurant.

With many foodies going on revenge restaurant eating after eating at home during the pandemic, the Bistro Group has a busy year ahead of it with plans of opening around 50 stores across all of their current and soon-to-be announced concepts including the much-anticipated opening of Brazilian steakhouse Fogo De Chao later this year.

The new Olive Garden can be found on the 3rd level of Glorietta 3 and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BORED AND HUNGRY POP-UP EXTENDED

Bored OG Burger Combo. Jeeves de Veyra

After its successful limited run at the Philippine Blockchain Conference and The Grid late last year, Bored and Hungry Burgers returns for a limited run.

The burger and combo are more affordable this time around with the Bored OG Burger priced at P395 and the Bored OG Burger Combo with burger, fries and a can of soda for P595.

The burger and the combo are also available for delivery from thegridfoodmarket.com or under Off-Grid Power Plant Mall in your preferred food delivery app.

The Bored and Hungry Pop-up can be found at Booth 7 of the Grid Food Market at Rockwell Power Plant Mall until Jan. 26.

MALONGO OPENS LEGASPI VILLAGE BRANCH

Malongo Atelier Barista at Greenbelt Hamilton. Jeeves de Veyra

French specialty coffee shop Malongo Atelier Barista recently opened its new café in Legaspi Village, Makati.

Malongo offers a different experience because of its focus on farmers and fair trade. Because of this, it has access to premium coffee like Blue Mountain beans from Jamaica, as well as coffee from emerging regions like Laos, Myanmar, Nicaragua and Mexico.

Coffee can be prepared however you like it – pulled as an espresso, or manual brew by French press, v60, Chemex, or even siphon.

The new branch is spacious with a micro roastery on one end with shelves of beans and coffee-related gadgets.

Malongo's cocktails. Jeeves de Veyra

Along with this branch, Malongo launched a curated cocktail list highlighted by special coffee cocktails -- Kawacolada, a pińa colada with coffee; Dirty Malongo Latte with coffee liqueur; and Spritz Coffee, cold brew with Grand Marnier and rum -- along with a selection of classic cocktails like the aperol spritz, the G&T, and the mimosa.

The café is currently running a Happy Hour promo at this new Legaspi Village branch and the flagship branch at One Bonifacio High Street. For P850, one can get unlimited servings of these cocktails from 6-8 p.m.

The new Legaspi Village branch of Malongo Atelier Barista is located at the ground floor of Greenbelt Hamilton.

COLD STORAGE SAN JUAN RELAUNCHES

Cold Storage's store in San Juan. Jeeves de Veyra

Cold Storage, one of the country’s leading seafood suppliers, relaunches its San Juan store with a modern look and new offerings.

The store, which opened back in 1998, is a veritable landmark for those living in Greenhills and the surrounding areas. This branch was missed by its loyal customers when it temporarily closed last September.

The renovated interiors. Jeeves de Veyra

The renovated store is brighter and more spacious. The chillers are more well organized and it is a lot easier to find the seafood and steak you’re looking for. Freshly made sushi is available at its own section on the left side of the store.

“The store is quite old, so we might as well relaunch, rebrand, renovate and offer our long-time customers something new from customizing their seafood to our black angus steak. We are no longer just about seafood.” Said Marco Qua, president of Cold Storage.

The San Juan branch of Cold Storage can be found at 216 Wilson St. and is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

HONOLULU CAFE OPENS IN MAKATI

Honolulu Cafe opens in Greenbelt 3. Jeeves de Veyra

Have an authentic Hong Kong Cha Chaan Teng experience with Honolulu Cafe's first branch in Makati.

This established Hong Kong tea house follows up its two branches in SM Aura and Robinsons Place Manila with a new branch in Greenbelt 3. Try out Hong Kong tea house dishes like noodles, baked rice, and roasts.

Or have one of their famous pineapple "bolo" buns or egg tarts with a cup of its creamy stocking milk tea or yuenyeung made with a mix of coffee and tea.

The new Honolulu Cafe branch can be found at the 2nd floor of Greenbelt 3.

BAKER J TEES OFF AT THE MIMOSA PLUS CLUBHOUSE

Baker J Cafe at Mimosa Plus. Handout

Baker J Cafe, Crimson Hospitality’s boulangerie concept, brings its refined take on coffee and pastries to Pampanga with a new full-service restaurant at the Quest Plus’ Mimosa Plus Clubhouse in Clark

Golfers can relax after a day at the Mimosa Plus greens munching down on entrees from French chef Jean Louise Leon’s “Je Suis” menu from eggs benedict with sautéed spinach (Eggs Florentine) or with smoked salmon (Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict); Vegetarian or Spicy Beef Shakshuka, Lamb Sausages; and French pastries such as croissants, petite madeleines made traditionally using techniques from Northeastern France, and the kouign-amanns or “butter cake” from Douarnenez, France.

The full-service restaurant features comfortable seating for coffee and tea. It even features a golf simulator on the far end for those who wish to leisurely work on their stroke.

The new Mimosa Plus Clubhouse Baker J Café is open every day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LECHONERIA OPENS IN SM MALL OF ASIA

Lechoneria at SM Mall of Asia. Jeeves de Veyra

Lechoneria Lechon Belly & Filipino Favorites brings its happy belly dining experience to the SM Mall of Asia.

This is Lechoneria's second branch after its first restaurant at SM North Edsa where their ovens cooked up their now popular lechon belly. A must-try for those who like their spice is lechon belly with garlic-labuyo sauce that packs quite a punch.

Garlic Labuyo Lechon Belly. Jeeves de Veyra

The restaurant is a great place to bring balikbayans because of its Filipino menu with classics like Bicol Express, kare-kare, kilawin, laing, and sinigang. Recommended are lechon-ified versions of these that feature crunchy pork belly.

The SM Mall of Asia Branch of Lechoneria can be found at Level 2 Entertainment Mall South, SM Mall of Asia.