Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne recovers from COVID-19

Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne happily announced on Thursday that she has finally recovered from COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, the Filipina beauty queen shared photos of her at the Van Gogh exhibit in Arizona, saying she feels good to "experience the outside world again."

"I'm happy to be negative and healthy," she said, adding that she has finished her two-week quarantine.

Montagne earlier revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus during the holiday season, and that her flight back home to the Philippines has been moved to the end of the month.

"It's unfortunate that halfway through my long awaited visit home I caught the virus, but I’m happy was able to get tested early and my symptoms weren't too bad," she said.

"I'm thankful I was fully vaccinated and [I] encourage everyone to get vaccinated if you haven't already," the beauty queen added.

Montagne is the Philippines' second Miss Globe titleholder, after Ann Colis in 2015.

Related video: