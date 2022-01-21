Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold turns 26

MANILA -- Hannah Arnold, the Philippines' representative in the next edition of the Miss International pageant, is celebrating her birthday.

Social media greetings poured in for the beauty queen as she turned 26 on Friday. In an Instagram post, she expressed gratitude to all those who have remembered her special day.

"This Aquarius is definitely feeling the love right now," she said.

Binibining Pilipinas also posted a birthday tribute for Arnold on its social media pages. "From simple to elegant -- she can do both," it said.

"Happiest birthday to our Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold. We're so proud of your achievements, queen. We can't wait to see you shine some more," it added.

Arnold is the only Bb. Pilipinas 2021 queen who has yet to compete on the global pageant stage, following the postponement of the Japan-based Miss International pageant due to the pandemic.

Before joining Bb. Pilipinas, she graduated with a degree in Forensic Science from the University of Canberra in Australia.

