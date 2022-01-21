MANILA -- Here are some events and updates which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

GLOBE STUDIOS RENAMED AS ANIMA

Handout

Globe Studios, the team behind critically-acclaimed Filipino films such as "Fangirl," "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral," and "Dead Kids," has transformed into a new organization.

Anima is the new name of Globe Studios, an organization now under the umbrella of Kroma Entertainment, Inc., a new entertainment company backed by the Globe Group of Companies.

One of the films lined up under Anima is "Ang Pagbabalik ng Kuwago," the first Filipino feature film to premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in more than 15 years.

Box office hit director Antonette Jadaone is also busy working on the "Hintayan ng Langit" spinoff series "Simula sa Gitna" starring Maris Racal and Kit Thompson.

Anima is also strengthening collaborations with One Championship, WeTV, Netflix, and HBO Go.

More details are available on the Anima.ph website.

CRIMSON BORACAY'S 50 SHADES OF BLUE

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay is encouraging artists -- both Filipinos and foreigners residing in the Philippines -- to be a part of the island paradise’s curated art collection.

Called 50 Shades of Blue, the initiative is expected to result in the largest collection of artworks displayed in Boracay.

A select panel of judges will choose the 50 best artworks from all the submissions received. These will be put on display throughout the resort for the whole month of May and will also be available for purchase by interested collectors and art aficionados.

More details are available on Crimson Boracay's website.