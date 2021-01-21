WATCH: Sharon Cuneta cooks 3-cheese sardine pasta in first cooking vlog

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Five months after starting her online show, Sharon Cuneta finally released her first cooking vlog, with the "Megastar" turning the humble canned sardines into a cheesy pasta dish.

In her YouTube video released Wednesday, Cuneta prepared what she called Three-Cheese Sardine Pasta, which combines spicy canned sardines with Parmesan, cheddar, and quick-melt cheese.

"Kasi usually hindi natin pinapansin masyado ang sardinas kung hindi igigisa, tapos ilalagay sa kanin or sa tinapay, 'di ba? Gusto ko lang gawan ng medyo konting... Inimbento ko lang 'to so bahala na, sana po magustuhan ninyo 'pag tinry ninyo," she said.

Cuneta's latest vlog showcased what she referred to as "Spinkie's Kitchen," short for "Sharon's Pink Kitchen."

The singer-actress said that like most Filipinos, she is the type who does not follow a specific recipe, only relying on her taste buds while cooking.

"You know, the way to really cook is to taste and taste and taste," she said.

"See, I don't follow a recipe. I go by my taste buds."

Cuneta said her pasta dish is already good even without baking, with the addition of cream also optional.

"You know, I really love cream," she admitted. "If I could put cream in my tuyo (dried herring) I would."

Cuneta started her online show on YouTube during the lockdown, with the "Megastar" granting fans' requests to show her collection of bags, watches, and kitchenware, among others.

