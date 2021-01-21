Surge in demand for baby products in PH seen in 2021

Handout

MANILA -- A logistics company recently conducted a study on online selling trends in the Philippines, and it noticed a surge in demand for baby products.

In a statement, Ninja Van Philippines cited the "expected baby boom" by the Population Commission as it expects maternity and baby items "selling like hotcakes" this year.

It advised consumers to focus on items for feeding or breastfeeding and newborn care as these are "essential" products.

Not citing figures, Ninja Van went on to note popular items on Shopee and Lazada. These include pajama sets, bibs, baby wipes, and reusable diapers for the former; and baby cribs for the latter.

On the other hand, the hottest selling products on Babymama.ph include breastfeeding-related items such as ice packs, storage bags, and supplements like malunggay tea.

Meanwhile, other "in-demand" items on online shopping platforms in the Philippines this year, according to Ninja Van Philippines, include pre-loved goods, hygiene kits, beachwear, cooking essentials, and gym equipment.

The logistics company observed that more and more Filipinos have been going to beach resorts this month with the easing of quarantine restrictions.

According to Ninja Van Philippines, it conducted the study on online shopping trends in the Philippines "to help small and medium enterprises adapt to the fast-paced, ever-changing e-commerce landscape."

