Shopping shorts: Rustan's discounts, Maarte fair extended, new mall app

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AYALA MALLS LAUNCHES ZING APP

Handout

Ayala Malls recently launched a digital mall companion and loyalty app.

Called Zing, it features mall navigation and search directory, event and promo updates, digital concierge services, online commerce and e-gift marketplace, and a digital loyalty and rewards program.

Upon registration, users can choose between two membership options -- Zing and Zing Plus, which are both free.

Zing members get access to general information such as Home and Explore, three complimentary passes to the Ayala Malls customer lounges, and 1-hour free Wi-Fi.

On the other hand, Zing Plus members are entitled to earn Zing points to redeem good-as-cash vouchers, and will also get notifications and updates on exclusive promos. They will also have unlimited access to Ayala Malls customer lounges, and can avail of 3 hours of free Wi-Fi per day.

Users automatically earn 1 Zing point per P200 spent in participating establishments. They first have to download the app, register, and link their credit card.

Ayala Malls assured that credit card details are safe as the security code will not be required, and the mall operator will not have access to the complete card number.

Those without a credit card can get Zing points using their GCash account.

Zing is available on the App Store and Google Play.

DISCOUNTS, PROMOS AT RUSTAN'S

Handout

This January, Rustan's is offering discounts and exclusive promos on activewear, kids' items, and home items from January 15 to February 28.

For activewear, some of the deals include 60% off on exercise apparel and accessories at all New Balance stores; 50% off on selected items at Columbia's Makati branch; up to 40% off on items in all Under Armour stores; and up to 30% on select products at Nike branches in Makati, Shangri-La, Alabang, and Gateway.

Those who are looking for kids' items can get 20% off at Okie Dog, Zoli, and Health Guard; 15% off at Nuvita and Plibe; 10% off at Banz, Crane, Ecomom, Euky Bear, Haenim UV Sterilizer, Hubidic, Nose Frida, Owl Baby, and Roobeter; and 5% off at Stephen Joseph; and up to 70% off on Micro, Under Armour, and New Balance.

Shoppers of home items, meanwhile, can expect 35% off on select items at Maximus; up to 30% off at ConAir, Cuisinart, Tefal and Ralph Lauren Candles and Diffusers; 25% off at Philips and Fine Guard N95 Mask; 20% off at Dorma and Joseph Joseph; 15% off on select items at Uratex; and 10% off at Malouf, Delonghi, Monarc, Breville, Linen and Homes, and JTeaL; and 10% off on Organique and TruSens.

More details are available on Rustan's Viber community, as well as its website, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

FILIGREE UNVEILS NEW SHOWSUITES

Handout

Premier real estate brand Filigree recently opened the doors to its newest Showsuites.

The 2,500-square meter property boasts of stately contoured spaces. Visitors will be taken through well-designed expanses that comprise the personalized tours carried out by account specialists.

The pieces de resistance are the two model units, designed by Periquet Galicia, to demonstrate the potentials of selected units of Botanika Nature Residence's Tower 2.

Located at Filinvest City in Alabang, Showsuites are open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors are asked to schedule an appointment through Filigree's website.

FLEA MARKET AT PALACIO DE MEMORIA

Palacio de Memoria is set to have a flea market next month featuring art and decorative pieces.

Inspired by the El Rastro de Madrid flea market, the fair will be held on February 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors at Palacio de Memoria can expect unique and curated products from Rue Angelique, Archivo 1984, Gallery of Prints, and more.

There will also be holding art-related activities such as connoisseur talks by renowned collectors, film screening by ABS-CBN Film Restoration Inc., and Cigar Night by Tabacalera Incorporada.

Food will be offered by Chef Margarita Fores' Cibo di Marghi, with an open bar by Don Papa and Remy Martin.

To help ensure the health and safety of visitors, Palacio de Memoria will be implementing strict safety measures throughout the duration of the fair.

Palacio de Memoria is located at 95 Roxas Boulevard, Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City. Event is open to the public for free, but registration is required. Interested attendees may email directly at john@casadememoria.com.

FREE AUTOSWEEP RFID AT ROBINSONS MALLS

Robinsons Malls is once again offering free Autosweep RFID installation for vehicles.

Those traveling via Skyway/NAIA Expressway, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), and Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollways can get their free RFID sticker tag by heading to the Autosweep booths and kiosks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following Robinsons Malls until January 31:

Handout

Customers will be asked to pay the initial load of P200. More details are available on the website and social media pages of Robinsons Malls.

H&M ANNOUNCES COLLAB WITH SIMONE ROCHA

Handout

H&M recently announced a new collaboration with London-based fashion designer Simone Rocha.

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection includes the designer's signature womenswear, alongside menswear and children's wear. This is Rocha's first time to offer a wardrobe for the whole family.

Each category combines a full wardrobe, with special occasion outfits such as tulle dresses and tailoring, as well as accessories and footwear.

The collection will be launched on March 11.

MAARTE @ ZALORA EXTENDED

Handout

The online bazaar MaArte @ ZALORA is extending its run until February 28 with an expanded inventory that features products by local artisans.

Some of the exhibitors include Gifts & Graces, MCV Designs, Milvidas, Antukin Sleepwear, TdLG by Tweetie de Leon – Gonzalez, Whimsy by Silay Export, WYC – Wear Your Culture, and Barba by Vittorio Barba.

Other featured brands include Amarie, Beyond Borders, Creative Definitions, Ibarra Watches, Coco & Tres, Pika Pika Cards, Siklo Pilipinas, Tilia, Tim Tam Ong, and WVN Home Textiles.

ONITSUKA TIGER LAUNCHES SPRING, SUMMER 2021 COLLECTION

Handout

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger recently launched its Spring and Summer 2021 collection, which consists of four themes.

These include Sailing Kite, which is made of pieces of washer finish fabric sewn together with zig-zag stitching; Clean Lines, made of nylon twill that is resilient, yet supple and shiny to the touch; Vintage Now, which retains sporty elements but fuses them with dresses, tops, and skirts for daily use; and Working Progress, which uses soft beige and white colors as base, with piping and tiered designs.

Also available are shoes that combine Onitsuka Tiger's archival elements with contemporary designs. These are the Acromount, which combines fabric and leather; and Dentigre, a hybrid model that combines elements of long-selling models with the shoe's 2020 Autumn and Winter collection.

SAMSUNG PARTNERS WITH VIU FOR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

Handout

Samsung has partnered with Viu to give free Viu Premium subscription for a year, so Filipino can watch the latest shows ad free on a bigger screen.

The brand's Smart TVs come pre-installed with the Viu app, with the Crystal UHD feature boasting of enhanced picture-quality and customized audio modes.

The free one-year Viu Premium subscription comes with every purchase of select Samsung TVs, with the promo running until March 31.

SELF-MADE SUNDAY PLANNER TO START 2021

Handout

Start the year with the Self-Made Sunday Planner, an undated daily planner that can help users process their thoughts, set goals, and identify where to begin as they ease into 2021.

For many years, the Self-Made Sunday Planner was made only for the personal use of founder Ann Gacutan. Coming from a modest background, the planner served a vital role in her life as she started turning her dreams into reality.

It was her paper "life coach," and was a key instrument to enable her to gain financial freedom, succeed in her career, grow multiple investments, travel extensively, and find true love.

The Self-Made Sunday Planner is available on its website, and shoppers can use the code HAPPYNEWME to get a 25% discount.

SHOPEEPAY HOLDS CASHLESS FESTIVAL

Handout

Integrated mobile wallet ShopeePay has launched its first-ever Cashless Festival, which runs from January 21 to 28.

During the promo period, users who activate their ShopeePay wallets for the first time can enjoy a free shipping voucher with no minimum spend. New free shipping vouchers with a minimum spend of P149 will also be released daily.

Shoppers can also look forward to 20% coins cashback on categories such as gadgets, home and living, mom essentials, and sports and motors.

From January 21-27, ShopeePay users get 15% cashback capped at 120 coins when they pay their bills with a minimum spend of P800. On January 28, they can get 20% cashback capped at 160 coins with a minimum spend of P800.

ShopeePay users also get to enjoy P1 deals, up to 50% off on e-vouchers, and up to 15% coins cashback capped at 60 coins.

Throughout the week, shoppers can buy P100 worth of load/data for only P90. On January 25 and 28, users are advised to be on the lookout for flash deals such as P10 load/data for P6, P15 load/data for P9, and P20 load/data for P12.

They also have a chance to win P10,000, whether by topping up at least P300, transferring P1. All users can also get rewards in the form of Shopee coins or vouchers.

LEUPP WATCHES SPORT MINIMALIST DESIGNS

Handout

When you look at a timepiece from LEUPP Watches, the first thing you will notice is that its face is without a logo. Turn it around and you will discover that the brand name LEUPP (pronounced loop) is found on the back case and on the buckle. The other thing that will strike you is the design: clean lines and classic color palette.

LEUPP Watches is the brainchild of Riane Garfin, a Filipina who trained at the British Horological Institute, whose foremost philosophy in creating watch designs is simplicity. The result is sleek and minimalist watches that take inspiration from classic pieces.

LEUPP watches are also appropriate for both casual and formal wear, and can be worn by both men and women. “All watches are unisex with silhouettes that are flattering and flawlessly genderless,” Garfin said.

As part of the brand’s commitment to be accessible, LEUPP has a periodic “Buy 1, Take 1” promotion where customers can pick any two watches and only pay for the price of one for as low as P1,899.