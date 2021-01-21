Filipino-British chef Josh Boutwood hailed among 'Young Talents of the Year' by La Liste

MANILA -- Filipino-British chef Josh Boutwood of The Test Kitchen in Makati has been included in the "Young Talents of the Year" roster of La Liste, a gastronomic ranking system based in France.

Boutwood, 34, was cited for juggling "constant innovation at The Test Kitchen with his other concepts Savage and Helm, and his job as executive chef at The Bistro Group managing 130 restaurants across the Philippines."

"In late 2019, he re-opened The Test Kitchen with a new address and formula, switching from tasting menu to à la carte but maintaining the same level of artistry," La Liste added.

Surprised that he received the award, Boutwood took to Instagram to thank La Liste for the recognition.

"Not sure how it happened but @laliste1000 honoured me with a young talent award 2021," he said.

Joining Boutwood as "Young Talents of the Year" are Mory Sacko of Mosuké in Paris, France; Antonio Buono of Casa Buono in Ventimiglia, Italy; Daniel Smith of The Fordwich Arms in Fordwich, Kent, UK; and Francesca Ferreyros of Baan in San Isidro, Peru.

The award is given to "promising young chefs under 35 years of age."

Other titles given by La Liste include New Destination Champion Award, Innovation Award, Game Changer Award - Inclusivity, Community Spirit Award, Ethical and Sustainability Award, Digital Influencer Award, New Arrivals of the Year, Hidden Gem Awards, and Artisan and Authenticity Award.

La Liste prides itself on "transparency, integrity, and universality," saying its selection method is "based on the compilation of thousands of media publications, hundreds of guidebooks, and millions of online reviews."

