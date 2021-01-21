'Buti hindi ko tinuloy': Pia Wurtzbach admits she once considered breast reduction

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach is encouraging her fans and followers to be more comfortable with their bodies as she opened up about the time she considered breast reduction, citing moments of insecurity when she was younger.

The former Miss Universe talked about the time she felt self-conscious about her large breasts, saying she was often teased in school, in her "true or false" segment on Instagram Stories.

"Bata pa ako nai-insecure talaga ako sa katawan ko, especially dito," she said, pointing to her chest.

"Kasi siyempre inaasar ako sa school, ganyan. Nahihiya ako. Pero as I got older, I learned how to be more confident," she added.

When asked directly if she wanted to undergo breast reduction, Wurtzbach admitted that she once considered it.

"There was a time when I was much younger na I was thinking about it (breast reduction). But then hindi ko siya tinuloy kasi nalaman ko na malaki 'yung mga scars na maiiwan niya. So buti na lang," she said.

In the text that accompanied her video response, Wurtzbach said: "I also realized na 'di ako dapat magpaapekto sa mga sinasabi ng ibang tao. So I accepted myself na lang."

"Be confident with your bodies! I'm glad I didn't let my insecurities get to me."

Wurtzbach is currently based in Morocco as she waits to return home to the Philippines.

She recently took a break in Maldives with her boyfriend, entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, after briefly staying in the United Kingdom.

"True! I miss you, Iris, she's the one who sent this answer," she said of the statement that she is in Morocco, referring to Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere.

"This will be my temporary base until I go back to the Philippines kasi hindi puwedeng mag-UK," she added.

