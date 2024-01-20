Tondo celebrates Lakbayaw Festival



MANILA -- Tondo celebrated the Lakbayaw Festival 2024 on Saturday, with the festivities marked by street dancing to the rhythm of drums and music, accompanied by the lively presence of replicas of the Sto. Niño or Child Jesus.



The festivities commenced at seven in the morning with the procession of the Sto. Niño image from Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño - Tondo.



The image was paraded in different parts of Tondo, accompanied by groups of devotees known as "tribu."





Mga deboto ng Sto. Niño de Tondo, patuloy ang pag-indak sa Lakbayaw Festival.

"Siyempre po napakasaya kasi simula nung nagka-Covid hindi po natin ito naranasan. Ngayon po nagbalik talaga tayo!," said Concejo Buhayan.



"Masayang masaya dahil ito na talaga yung naging tradisyon sa Tondo," said Dianne Vitug.

Juleita Puyot, who has been a devotee of the Sto. Niño for many years, was excited to experience again the festival. "Masayang masaya kami dahil ilang taon ding nawala ito saka taon taon po talaga kapag may Lakbayaw, laging nandito kami," she said.



Rev. Msgr. Geronimo Reyes, the Rector and Parish Priest of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño - Tondo, stressed that the celebration emphasizes the importance of not forgetting the values of sincerity and trust, akin to those exhibited by children.



"Mahalaga na sa ating pakikitungo sa Panginoong Diyos, mahalagang tayo ay maging tayo, be as we are... Rediscover in us iyang mga katangian na iyan, upang tayo ay kagiliwan ng Diyos, always remember that we are children of God," he said.