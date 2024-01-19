Cinematographer Romeo Vitug. Photo courtesy of VJ Vitug

For a career that spanned several decades, it would seem that cinematographer Romeo Vitug has seen and achieved it all.

Working with the biggest stars and directors in the Philippines and bringing masterful visions to life made him as one of, if not the most accomplished, cinematographer in the country.

But Vitug’s son Vittorio Jerome told ABS-CBN News that there was still one thing his father would have wanted — to be considered a National Artist.

The dream is not farfetched. Vitug has, after all, worked alongside some of the country’s National Artists like Superstar Nora Aunor (Atsay), screenwriter Ricky Lee (Sa Aking Mga Kamay), and director Lino Brocka (Tatlo, Dalawa, Isa).

Sadly the title of National Artist is one that only his children (and grandchildren) will see, should fate decide it fit. The master lensman succumbed to cancer of the blood Thursday.

“Pangarap niya yun. Sinasabi ko nga sa kaniya, noon bago siya mawala, ‘Pa, magna-National Artist ka pa. Hintayin mo yon ibigay sayo. Yung mga panahon na yun, lumalaban siya eh,” VJ said.

(Translation: That was his dream. I kept on telling him before he passed on, ‘Pa, you’ll still become National Artist. Wait for it. At that time, he was still fighting (the illness).)

Vitug’s illness began in 2018. At that time, he was still defining the lights for the hit ABS-CBN Primetime Series FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano.

“After ’nun, pabalik-balik na siya sa ospital para salin ng salin ng dugo. ‘Yun kasi yung parang naging maintenance niya eh. Every three months, babalik ng hospital para salinan.”

(After that, he was in and out of the hospital for blood transfusion. That was his maintenance, every three months, he would go to the hospital for a transfusion.)

FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano was his last project.

Passionate, professional, full of respect

Film and television director Carlitos Siguion-Reyna had a smile on his face when he recalled the last time they were together.

“The last time I saw him was the premier screening of the restored version of Ikaw Pa lang ang Minahal. That was before the pandemic. I remember it was a fun moment, we really had a good time remember the things we did in the past. I’m sad that I never saw him after that,” he said in Filipino.

For Siguion-Reyna, he will forever remember Vitug as someone who not only puts out good work, but even more so, someone who is sensitive in highlighting dramatic moments of a film through lighting. To get things spot on, Siguon-Reyna says Vitug would always study the work of others.

“Hindi naman tsamba-tsamba ‘yun. Marami siyang sinusundan. He’s sensitive to the work of great cinematographers around the world.”

(That wasn’t pure luck. He followed many others.)

Siguon-Reyna and V/tug’s vision combined, birthed Filipino classics like Hihintayin Kita sa Langit, Saan Ka man Naroroon, and Inagaw Mo ang Lahat sa Akin.

A father to younger creatives

To younger filmmakers, Vitug was a father and friend.

Director Rahyan Carlos, who worked with the lensman for two decades, recalled how Vitug was always open to listening to his ideas.

“Nung first time ko siyang katrabaho, 2004, nakita ko kung gaano siya ka-collaborative sa director at may respeto. Nung naging cinematographer ko siya, kinakabahan ako nung una. Starstruck ako. Pero napakadown to earth niya. Isa sa mga trait ng isang Romy Vitug is a good listener,” Carlos said,

(The first time I worked with him in 2004, I saw how collaborative and respectful he was. When he became my cinematographer, I was nervous at first because I was starstruck. But he was very down to earth. One trait of Romy Vitug is he was a good listener.)

Carlos added that Vitug’s exceptional work was a delight not only to the audience, but even more so the artists themselves.

“Pinaka-naalala ko sa kaniya ay yung Florinda kasi ang husay-husay niya doon. I remember tuwang-tuwa sa kaniya si Maricel Soriano kasi pag iniilawan daw siya ni Tatay, parang may cosmetic gel, lalo silang gumaganda kapag si Tatay Romy ang nag-iilaw sa kanila. “

(I fondly remember him for his work in Florinda because he was just so good. I remember Maricel Soriano being so pleased whenever he would do the lighting because it seems like there was cosmetic gel. They all looked good when Tatay Romy did the lighting for them.)

In 2022, Carlos visited Vitug’s home and even teased him to get well as they were going to embark on a new project. The idea of being able to work once again for film and television, Carlos said, allowed him to cope with the heavy burden brought about by his age and deteriorating health.

Carlos has just recently returned from the United States and among his plans was to pay Vitug a visit in the coming days.

But now, that visit is one that he wishes he never has to make.

“Tatay magkikita ulit tayo. Nauna ka lang. Gagawa pa rin tayo ng pelikula pag dating ko diyan sa langit. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng naituro mo sa'kin, sa aming mga filmmakers. Isa kang tatay, isa kang henyo,” Carlos said.

(We will see each other again. You were just the first to go. We’ll still make films when I get to heaven. Thank you for all the lessons you’ve taught me, to all of us filmmakers. You are a father to me. You are a genius.)

The coming days will prove to be a challenge for those who really know Vitug.

But for VJ, whether people know him on a personal level or otherwise, he is certain that his father was able to stir emotions, evoke memories and touch lives through his powerful and countless masterpieces.