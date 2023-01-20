Shamcey Supsup assures Miss Universe PH accepts constructive criticisms

MANILA – After receiving tons of criticisms after the recent Miss Universe pageant, Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup made it clear to Pinoy pageant fans that they listen to public sentiments.

In an exclusive interview with Dyan Castillejo, Supsup answered all the accusations and assumptions many fans threw at the local organization after the non-placement of Celeste Cortesi in the 71st edition of the prestigious contest.

According to Supsup, the organization is still evolving and as such, accepts constructive criticisms from fans.

“People might think we never listen. We have been evolving as an organization. We always accept constructive feedback because we know that we are also not perfect,” she said.

She assured the public that they are still improving and learning things as an organization, which sends the Philippine representative for Miss Universe in the last three years since moving out from the Binibining Pilipinas franchise.

Supsup acknowledged that it is hard for many Filipinos to accept the fact that for the first time in 12 years, the Philippines missed the semifinals of the beauty pageant.

“But I believe it's time that we start respecting the results, the judges, the national directors, all the candidates whether they win or not. And to recognize everybody's hard work to make this event possible,” Supsup explained.

The Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up also hopes that Filipino fans will be more “rational with their actions” and to fact-check first before believing what they read online.

“I hope that in the future we become more rational with our actions… and to support, spread love and kindness because pageantry is meant to celebrate women and not pit them against each other. I hope we do not forget that. I hope we unite for the same cause,” the national director added.

Supsup debunked the rumors that they “abandoned” Cortesi right after the Top 16 announcement and did not comfort the candidate after the contest.

The beauty queen said she is "really saddened" and "a bit angry" to hear the "malicious rumors" that are making the rounds on social media.

"I was staying in the same hotel as they're staying so I went ahead. Usually, that's where we will see the girls, in the hotel after the show. But then, when I got there, I found out that she didn't go back to her hotel because she wanted to spend time with her family -- her mom, her boyfriend, and her friends," she said.

"And for me, I understand completely how she's feeling. At that moment, she needed to be with her family. So we gave her that time and space," she continued.

She also vehemently denied that she advised the Filipino-Italian beauty to hold back in some parts of the competition for the “know-when-to-peak” strategy.

“I never ever told my girls to hold back and not to give their best every single time they come out of their rooms. Never,” she firmly answered. “You can ask Rabiya, you can ask Bea, you can ask Celeste. Never did I once say that term know when to peak.”

In the end, she remained grateful for all the fans who are ”invested” with the journey of Cortesi in Miss Universe.

