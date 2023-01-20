MANILA – Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup did not hold back in answering many allegations hurled against the organization after the non-placement of Celeste Cortesi at the Miss Universe pageant.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN reporter Dyan Castillejo, Supsup denied the allegations of many netizens that she told Cortesi about peaking at the right time in the competition.

This was one of the several reasons why Cortesi did not make the first cut in the pageant – the first time in Philippine history since 2010, according to many pageant fans.

“I never ever told my girls to hold back and not to give their best every single time they come out of their rooms. Never,” she firmly answered.

“You can ask Rabiya, you can ask Bea, you can ask Celeste. Never did I once say that term know when to peak.”

Supsup shared that it was Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach who coined the term when she was interviewed before about asking pieces of advice from the past Filipina queens.

She, however, admitted that she reminded Cortesi and the past Miss Philippines to choose their battles since it is not a competition everyday at Miss Universe.

"You reserve your energy to things that matter the most and when it is needed the most. And I always say this especially to the girls who will compete in a longer span of competition," Supsup continued.

Supsup also put an end to rumors that she walked out of the venue after Cortesi did not make it to the semi-finals.

"No, not true at all. I watched until the end. That's why I am really saddened and a bit angry to hear malicious rumors saying that we walked out after the Top 16, because it is not true," she stressed.

Filipina-American R'Bonney Gabriel, who represented the United States, took home the Miss Universe crown.

BRINGING HER 'A' GAME

In the interview, Supsup, a former Miss Universe Philippines, said it is wiser to know when to be on your A game in a long competition like the Miss Universe.

She said she advised Cortesi to focus on the preliminaries since it will be the basis for the first big cut in the competition.

Supsup revealed that she reminded the Filipino-Italian queen to focus on showing who she was and what she is standing for.

"They told us that the preliminary interview is like a job interview...so you have to take it as a way of showing the judges what you are capable of because that's 50%," she answered.

The Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up also assured the fans that Cortesi was prepared for the closed-door interview, sharing that she was, at times, blown away by the queen’s answers.

“I'm sometimes blown away when we interview her and hear her thoughts. That is something to be proud of. She should pat her back for how she was able to transform herself and be the best version of herself,” Supsup said.

Supsup acknowledged that it is hard for many to accept the result of the beauty pageant, considering the semifinal streak of the country in the contest.

But she also believes that everyone should respect the decision of the judges and recognize the hard work every candidate puts on stage.

Supsup said it saddens her to see many fans thinking that the only way to measure success is through winning.

“That is a very wrong mindset. Our main goal, each candidate, is to be able to represent our country the best way we can. If you have done that then you are successful and you should be proud of yourself. and the whole country should be proud of you no matter what the result,” she added.



