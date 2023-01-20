Feng shui expert Patrick Lim Fernandez said this charm can help boost money luck when placed in the right spot at home. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- A feng shui expert has shared tips to attract wealth and prosperity into one's home or office in the Year of the Rabbit.

In a recent Chinese New Year media event organized by New World Makati Hotel, Patrick Lim Fernandez said certain spots at home can be "activated" to boost the "wealth star" or "prosperity star," which changes every year.

For the Year of the Rabbit, which starts on Sunday, January 22, these are the north and south parts of a property.

"If you want money luck, the good direction for the home or office is to pay attention to the north and south," he said. "Stand in the center and have a compass, either in your phone or the old-fashioned one, and find out where the different directions are."

According to Fernandez, one can "activate" the "lucky" spots by putting moving or living things like plants, water fountains, clocks, or speakers.

"Anything that has movement or sound has energy," he said. "Or occupy the space. If you have the option of putting your work table or desk in that area, that would be good."

When it comes to "unlucky" areas, Fernandez mentioned the east, which has the "sickness star," and the northwest which has the "disaster star."

He suggested avoiding holding any activities in these spots, as well as keeping these places quiet.

"Don't stay there if possible, and avoid the color red there," he said.

Fernandez earlier mentioned that feng shui is "something external" that can "indirectly" influence decisions, much like the weather.

He stressed that one would still need to exert effort if they want to achieve success, whether in terms of career, love, health, or money.

