MANILA -- Here are some of the shopping deals and new products offered in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

COS

Handout

London-based fashion brand COS has launched a Lunar New Year 2023 campaign featuring supermodel Ju Xiaowen.

Consisting of looks for women and men, the edit puts forward a palette of vivacious pastels the likes of lavender, cornflower blue, and muted teal, accompanied by a range of elevated wardrobe staples for more dressed-up occasions.

The collection is available at the COS Store in SM Aura, 26th Street corner McKinley Parkway in Taguig City.

ITOOH

Handout

ITOOH has curated household items made to inspire harmony and peace just in time for the Year of the Rabbit.

These include the Sienna Velvet Pink Dining Chair, Pink Ceramic Bunny Animal Figurine, Pink Tropical Island Hues Double Sided Pillow Cover, Tale of Two Sisters Watercolor Painting, Eastwood Blue Tempered Glass Bonsai Tree, Risso Bedside Table Lamp, Decorative Bowl in Lilac, Dare Reed Diffuser in Grey-Pink, and Agate Crystal Bookends.

The products are available on ITOOH's website.

ONITSUKA TIGER

Handout

Onitsuka Tiger is welcoming the Year of the Rabbit with special edition footwear.

Based on the Mexico 66 model, the new version has the Onitsuka Tiger stripes decorated with details inspired by the rabbit. This also applies to the kids' models of this heritage series.

The special edition is available at Onitsuka Tiger branches at Greenbelt 5, SM Mall of Asia, Two Parkade, Shangri-La Plaza, and SM Megamall.

POWER MAC CENTER

Apple reseller Power Mac Center (PMC) marks the beginning of the Year of the Water Rabbit with its "Hoppy Go Lucky" campaign, offering deals on select devices, accessories, repair, services, and training, as well as a raffle.

Until January 31, PMC and The Loop stores nationwide, Mobile Care Service Centers, and official online stores (Web Store, Viber Store, The Loop by Power Mac Center on Lazada and Shopee, and SM Malls Online app) are holding various promotions.

More details are available at PMC's website and social media pages.

RAPPIT

Online grocery store Rappit is offering a host of deals and offers to mark the Year of the Rabbit.

It is holding the Chinese New Year sale until January 22, where users can enjoy up to 20% on grocery favorites.

Also available are flash sales with discounts of over 50% on select items, and a "Piso Sale" with featured products priced at P1.

Users can use the JANMAYER voucher this January to get P200 off and free delivery with a minimum spend of P3,500.

Rappit is a collaboration between the Puregold Group and Globe's 917Ventures team.