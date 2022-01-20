MANILA -- Janella Salvador underwent a couple of cosmetic procedures last year in preparation for her showbiz return, according to Vicki Belo.

The beauty doctor to the stars recently shared a TikTok video which showed Salvador's transformation.

The actress gave birth to her first son, Jude, in October 2020.

"Janella Salvador came to Belo six months after giving birth to Jude to help get her body ready for work," Belo said.

She went on to share details about the procedures done on Salvador.

"We did a 360-degree liposuction on her arms, wings, back, and abdomen," she said. "Three months after the lipo, we used Skin Genius to tighten and shrink the loose skin on her back and arms."

It was in September 2021 when Salvador first admitted to having liposuction, saying it was the "best decision" she has ever made in relation to self-care.

"To all the mamas out there, enjoy every part of your journey and don’t pressure yourself. At the end of the day, what matters most is the health and happiness of your baby. But don't forget to take steps towards your own happiness," she said.

