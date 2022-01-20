MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

2022 PLANNERS FROM VIVIAMO

Handout

Viviamo has released its 2022 collection of planners and journals.

The Belle de Jour Power Planner (P599, P699, P1,199) features four designs for different personalities, and is packed with lifestyle coupons from over 40 brands. It also has free mobile and desktop wallpaper downloadables, Spotify playlists, and new features such as free virtual reality meditation videos and 12 coaching experiences.

The Navi Journal (P599), on the other hand, features 12 magnificent staircases around the world that can be virtually explored through the I Am Cardboard virtual reality videos embedded in the QR codes of the monthly dividers throughout the year. It also has a coupon booklet.

There is also the 2022 Everything is Possible Planner (P599), which is inspired by phases of the moon, and the Focus 2022 Journal (P550), with a dedicated weekly grid layout and unique worksheet pages.

Viviamo also has leather Quest Journals (P280, P499, P699, P999) in four sizes with fillers that can be switched out, along with calendar pads and other productivity tools.

All these are available on the Belle de Jour and Crazy About Paper websites.

ADIDAS UNVEILS ADISTAR RUNNING SHOES

Handout

Adidas recently unveiled its Adistar running shoes, which is ideal for long runs.

Designed to strike soft and push forward, Adistar features a cushioned collar and tongue combined with an engineered mesh upper – made in

part with Parley Ocean Plastic.

It also has a Dual Density Foam which stabilizes the heel with every stride, a Support Cage Fit System that hugs the foot when tying laces for extra support, a Forefoot Rocker for a consistent rocking motion, and Tailored Last that adjusts to the anatomical differences of the female and male foot.

The Adistar is available in a blue rush colorway for men and red turbo colorway for women. It can be purchased online for P6,500 on the Adidas website, app, and Viber account, as well as the brand's physical stores.

CALTEX, SUZUKI PROMO

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc., has partnered with Suzuki Philippines.

Under the tie-up, newly purchased Suzuki vehicles are entitled to get Caltex SavePlus discount cards applicable to all Suzuki dealers nationwide. Cardholders can avail P2 discount for gasoline and P1 for diesel for every fuel up at Caltex stations.

More information is available at Chevron's website.

CARELINE'S SKIN LIP BOMB

Handout

Careline has launched the Careline Skin Lip Bomb, which is formulated with beeswax that helps prevent the lips from cracking, chapping, and drying.

It also contains Lanolin that soothes the lips and restores its moisture, and is enriched with Vitamin E to helps regenerate skin cells.

The Careline Skin Lip Bomb is available on Careline’s official store on Shopee, Lazada, Watsons, and leading department stores and drug stores nationwide.

EROC LAUNCHES M1 AIR FRYER

Handout

E-commerce smart home appliance brand EROC Philippines is now offering the M1 Air Fryer, which features One Spin smart temperature control and a pressurized cooking environment to help make cooking easier and more efficient.

It has a capacity of 5.5 liters, which can provide meals for as many as 8 people.

The EROC M1 Air Fryer is available on the brand’s official flagship store on Lazada and Shopee with the suggested retail price of P3,999, with an initial offer of P1,999 until January 21.

GLOBE EXTENDS FIBER SALE

Globe At Home has extended its Fiber sale, allowing broadband subscribers to get P300 off for 12 months if they sign up for an Unli Fiber Up Plan.

Each plan still comes with lifestyle and entertainment add-ons, such as free landline and 1-year access to 24/7 telehealth consultation via KonsultaMD.

Subscribers of Plan 1599 and up can enjoy 3-month access to HBO Go, Viu Premium, Amazon Prime Video, WeTV, and Upstream.

More details are available on Globe's website.

LANDERS CALLS FOR DONATIONS FOR ODETTE-HIT COMMUNITIES

Landers Superstore and the Philippine Army, together with Deca Homes, have launched a donation drive to help survivors of typhoon Odette.

Members and non-members can donate non-perishable items such as drinking water, hygiene kits, clean wearable clothes, pillows, blankets, and more at any Landers branch.

Landers members can also purchase goods through the store's website and use the voucher code HELPVISMIN to tag it as a donation so shopper's and delivery fees will be waived. These donations will be picked up and distributed by the Philippine Army to areas devastated by typhoon Odette.

Cash donations can also be sent on Landers' One Voice Pilipinas page. All proceeds will be used to secure relief goods for families affected by the recent calamity.

Landers has branches at Alabang West, BGC Uptown, ArcoVia City, Balintawak, Otis, and Cebu.

MICHAEL KORS COLLAB WITH ASHYA

Handout

Michael Kors has launched two limited edition bags in collaboration with Ashya, a young accessories brand founded by American/Jamaican duo Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece.

The Moya Multi Bag and the Ashley Bolo Bag mark the brand's 40th anniversary. Designed in Ashya's signature silhouettes, the gender-neutral, leather bags feature a custom print in a new pattern inspired by West African weaving techniques.

In the Philippines, Michael Kors is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. and is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, and Shangri-La Plaza Mall; and online at Trunc.ph and Rustans.com.

OLAY'S SKIN CARE UPGRADES

Handout

Olay is encouraging consumers to upgrade their skin care this year by trying some of its products.

These include the Olay Retinol24 night serum, which promise to reduce fine lines and dark spots; Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Moisturizer, which stimulates collagen production for firmer skin; Olay Super Serums, which address concerns like uneven skin tone and dry and damaged skin; and Olay Luminous Light Perfecting Essence for a radiant glow.

Olay's skin care products are available on Lazada or Shopee.

SHOPEE DELIVERS AID TO TYPHOON ODETTE SURVIVORS

E-commerce platform Shopee has partnered with several brands and corporations and mobilized its network to help provide immediate relief to typhoon Odette survivors in less accessible areas.

Shopee Express trucks and vehicles have been able to transport water, health kits, water filters, solar lights, and other relief goods from brands and organizations. The donations were brought from Metro Manila to key Shopee Express Sorting centers in Cebu, Bohol, and Surigao for repacking before being distributed to thousands of affected residents across Visayas and Mindanao.

The nationwide effort has also allowed Shopee Express to provide essentials such as water, sanitary kits, and non-perishable food items to around 10,000 of its affected workers, most of whom are riders and drivers.

SM STORE'S SHARE YOUR EXTRAS

The SM Store has launched Share Your Extras, an initiative that pools donations of new and gently used clothes for communities affected by typhoon Odette.

Shoppers can drop off their pre-loved clothes or purchase new ones for donation at any of The SM Store branches until February 15 in Metro Manila, and February 1 to 28 at the rest of the branches nationwide.

For every donated item, shoppers will receive a P100 discount coupon voucher from The SM Store. This can be redeemed at their next single-receipt purchase of a minimum of P1,000-worth of select items in-store or via Call To Deliver.

More details are available on The SM Store's social media pages.