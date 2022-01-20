Maggie Wilson is moving forward after her split from her husband of 11 years, businessman Victor Consunji.

The host and former beauty queen was spotted going on a safari adventure with their only son, Connor, in Pampanga.

The two had fun interacting with the animals, as seen in Wilson's recent Instagram Stories posts. Clark Safari also shared a photo of the mother and son tandem on its social media page as they posed with the albino Burmese python.

Last December, Wilson vented on social media about being "refused time" with her son during Christmas.

She also spoke about her rift with her estranged husband, saying she has "been put through so much over the last three months, and more so in the last few years." This was contrary to her previous announcement that "there is no animosity" between them.

Shortly after, Wilson seems to have finally been able to spend time with Connor, with her posting a video of him opening gifts.

