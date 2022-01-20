MANILA -- Harper's Bazaar Vietnam on Thursday released more photos from the Michael Cinco fashion shoot of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her boyfriend, entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey.

Shot in Dubai, the newly released photos show Wurtzbach wearing pieces from Cinco's Fall-Winter 2021 collection, with one of the shots featuring Jauncey in a suit.

"Let's seek refuge in the enchanted forest of our imagination. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach wearing Michael Cinco couture is to transport you into her captivating adventure," Harper's Bazaar Vietnam said in one of its posts, which also included a Vietnamese translation.

Photos and videos from the said fashion shoot were first released in August 2021. Wurtzbach has been known as one of Cinco's celebrity muses, with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong wearing a cobalt blue dress by the Dubai-based Filipino designer.

In July last year, Wurtzbach graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam, along with three other Filipina beauty queens -- Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong.

