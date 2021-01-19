Raising nature lovers: How camping has nurtured Rica Peralejo’s sons

MANILA — Former actress Rica Peralejo shared on Tuesday with her fellow mothers “precious moments” from her family camping trip, which she said has made her two sons more appreciative of nature.

In the past month, Peralejo has been chronicling her nature adventures with her children — Philip, 6, and Manu, 1 — and husband Joseph Bonifacio.

In January alone, they have visited two camping sites in Tanay, Rizal, and Santa Maria, Laguna.

On Tuesday, she shared a photo of her two sons finishing their meal from a bowl, with a stream and their camping tents in the background.

“It will be one of those photos that I’d probably revisit over and over for the rest of my life. It was their favorite granola almost finished, drinking the milk it was soaked in. This is the way they ready themselves in the late morning sun, knowing a day of stream awaits,” she wrote.

“One of the most precious things my son said on this trip was, ‘When I have my kids, I will also take them camping.’ I get so many things wrong in my life but I am grateful to have had children when I also happened to have already been using more of my heart and mind. I love these boys so much.”

Another photo showed her family huddled together, apparently looking for small creatures in the ground, while equipped with head lamps and a camera.

In its caption, Peralejo shared a text message Philip had written to his aunt. The message went, unedited: “in batis nang calicasan i drove a dune buggy i went camping and there was a river. and i swam and saw fish, i biked and today i picked up a dead crab”.

Before they turned in the night prior, Peralejo recalled that Philip told her, “You know what’s great about camping is that we don’t watch TV.”

“And today as we were leaving,” Peralejo added, “he said that he wishes we can stay longer.”

Parelajo, 39, has been regularly sharing her journey of motherhood on social media, exchanging tips with fellow mothers on topics ranging from pregnancy to feeding and travel.