Plants vs. Zombies 3 soft-launched in the Philippines

Courtesy: EA Games

MANILA - There’s a zombie on your lawn.

The third installment to Plants vs. Zombies has been launched in the Philippines, EA Games announced in a press release Friday.

“The team has been working hard on bringing everyone the best PvZ experience we can, and we can’t wait for you to join us in the garden - starting today,” EA said in a statement.

The Philippines joined the UK, The Netherlands, Ireland, and Australia for initial early access.

EA will be studying game feedback over the next few months.

Fans of the franchise can expect the game’s classic tower defense playstyle, along with an “episodic experience.”

Plants vs. Zombies joins a number of game franchises introducing sequels this year such as Tekken 8 and Sims 5, both expected to launch this year.