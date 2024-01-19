Kiara Dario is Gigi in "Miss Saigon." Photos: Facebook/GMG Productions, Instagram/Kiara Dario



MANILA -- A homegrown talent is joining the cast of the international tour of "Miss Saigon," which includes a Manila run this March.

Kiara Dario is taking on the role of Gigi, following in the footsteps of Filipina theater star Rachelle Ann Go. Known to many as one-third of the P-pop group Daydream, she played the titular role in Repertory Philippines' "Snow White and the Prince" last year.

Honored to do her first-ever international tour, Dario recalled her journey with "Miss Saigon," which started at the age of 3. "I first encountered the music of 'Miss Saigon' at 3 years old and I still remember growing up singing 'a song played on a solo sexy phone' (because I didn't know what a saxophone was) and forcing my sister to be my Ellen for 'I Still Believe,'" she narrated.

She went on: "It was a musical that changed my life when I auditioned (and didn't make it) in 2016, because it got me out of my theater hiatus and made me realize that theater is truly my life's passion. 'Miss Saigon is truly the musical that champions so many Asian actors, especially Filipinos, many of whom became my teachers, directors, and legends in the local industry. It's truly a full circle moment."

"What a treat it is to open this tour in my hometown. Handa ka na ba, Manila?" she ended her post.

The international tour of Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s "Miss Saigon" is led by Filipino-Australians Abigail Adriano as Kim and Seann Miley Moore as the Engineer.

Also part of the cast are Nigel Huckle as Chris, Sarah Morrison as Ellen, Lewis Francis as John, and Laurence Mossman as Thuy.

"This show is Asian excellence and this cast is giving Slay-Asian pride!" Miley Moore said in a statement released by GMG Productions, the musical's presenter in Manila. "'Miss Saigon' is a story that resonates with so many of us and our families so seeing all of us together, ready to tell this story, is really empowering. The spotlight is now on our community, and we are going to own the stage and tell our truth."