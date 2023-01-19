Feng shui expert Patrick Lim Fernandez. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- There are many good things to look forward to in the Year of the Rabbit, which starts on January 22, according to a feng shui expert.

In a recent Chinese New Year media event organized by New World Makati Hotel, Patrick Lim Fernandez said the coming year is generally good for love and business.

"Last year, the [Year of the] Tiger is the beginning of spring. And the [Year of the] Rabbit is actually the peak of spring. So we should see a reinvigoration and a reintegration back in society," he said.

"It's also a 'romantic' year because the Rabbit is what we call the Peach Blossom Star in the Chinese zodiac," he added. "Peach blossoms always grow in pairs, and it's been the symbol of undying love for the ancient Chinese."

"So this year, especially those who are single... this could be the year to open up your mind, your heart, and your energies for that. It's also a good time for relationships to deepen, and for what we call filial love or love for your family and friends. If we extend this to the business context, it can be deepening relationships with your colleagues and business partners."

According to Fernandez, industries with fire and metal elements will benefit the most in the Year of the Rabbit.

"Fire industries are going to be good this year, so that would be technology on the software side, energy, communications and media, entertainment and events, and food," he said.

"Other industries that are also looking good have to do with metal -- banking and finance, mining, jewelry, medical and health care, and technology on the hardware side or equipment," he said.

Fernandez went on to share how the creativity energy will be strong in the Year of the Rabbit, so people can take advantage of this to brainstorm and come up with new ideas.

"But try to guard against losing focus. Don't try to do everything at once. Try to think and choose what's important, and from there you'll be able to get things done," he said.

As he shared the forecast for each animal sign in the Chinese zodiac, Fernandez reminded the public that these are only "something external" that can "indirectly" influence decisions.

"Everyone actually has four animal signs -- year, month, day, and time. And there's also the elements of water, wood, fire, and metal," he said.

"These energies are like the weather. So for example, if you look at the forecast tomorrow and it's raining -- the question is if you need to travel, so how are you going to adapt to this rain? The choice is still with you. It's something external that you have to adapt to," he added.

Below are the predictions for each animal sign in the Year of the Rabbit, as shared by Fernandez:

RAT

- "It's a good year to make new friends and deepen your relationships. You'll find that a lot of luck on the personal side will be coming from the new relationships that you make this year."

- "There's also money luck, so try to maximize your current source of income, and even find new sources of income. Try to diversify, save, and invest wisely."

- "For rumors and backstabbing, just don't give people ammunition. Or if it's there, don't pay attention to it as you'll just stress yourself out."

- "There may be temptations or gray moral areas. As long as you do the right thing, you'll be fine."

OX

- "You have to do a lot of planning, and time-bound it as well."

- "You'll have some fluctuating emotions... Just try to keep calm and don't make decisions when it's too high or too low."

- "Pay attention to the elder members of the family from a health perspective, especially their emotional and mental health."

TIGER

- "This year, there's a little bit of change in luck after your spotlight year last year. You will have an enhanced social star which is great if you're in media or a public figure."

- "There might be bouts of anxiety that would need to be addressed. When you're feeling these, just try to let them go."

- "Pay attention to your health and keep a healthy lifestyle."

- "You might find yourself losing things this year, so just keep them in mind."

RABBIT

- "It's your spotlight year so you can actually showcase your talents and do all the things you want to do, and people will be paying attention to you and listening to you."

- "It's also a good year for buying assets and acquiring wealth if you're thinking of buying property or investing in stocks and bonds."

- "There's also an intelligence star so if you want to study or learn something new, take advantage of that. You'll absorb a lot of new information this year."

- "Be wary of tension and conflict. As long as you have an even temper and you don't let things escalate, you should be fine."

DRAGON

- "There's a Yang energy that's going to be strong this year. A lot of luck will be coming from the males in your life -- dads, brothers, male colleagues. So lean into those relationships."

- "You might be passionate about your family and friends, and this year you might not feel that as much, you be a little wary about that."

SNAKE

- "I hope you have your passport updated because this will be a year for travel, especially if you cross water."

- "Travel also means expanding new horizons so it could mean your scope of work and things that you're doing."

- "It is also good for new relationships from a business or work perspective. A lot of new connections you make this year will give you those opportunities to become lucrative, so keep that in mind."

HORSE

- "You'll be getting a lot of luck from the females in your life -- family members, colleagues, or if you're a business, it may be from a female market."

- "It's also good for relationships and spending time with family, go on a second honeymoon, or to renew bonds."

- "Guard against being overly ambitious, so don't try to bite off more than you can chew or overextend from a monetary perspective."

GOAT

- "In the Chinese zodiac, the Rabbit has what we call two friends. So the 'barkada' of the Rabbit is the Goat and the Pig."

- "It's a good year for expansion in all senses -- for your career, friends, or further plans -- because you have a strong creativity star this year.

- "Sometimes it's best we involve other people so get their advice and get nuggets of inspiration."

MONKEY

- "Last year was a little challenging, and this year is a little better. It's a good year for leadership so if you want to put yourself out there and volunteer for opportunities, this is a good time to do that."

- "It's also another good year for finding mentors in your field."

- "Guard against spending and impulse shopping as small expenses can add up over time."

ROOSTER

- "Hosting happy celebrations and giving to charities and volunteering can give you good, positive Chi and diminish the 'clash' energy that is out there."

- "If possible, avoid going to funerals or hospitals as these can deplete your Chi, unless absolutely necessary. If you have to, try to breathe in pomelo water afterwards."

- "Guard against big financial losses... Think about what you want to invest in."

DOG

- "Dog is the best friend of Rabbit. It's a good year for authority, to establish your status among your peers -- or even wider than that."

- "The problem solving star is strong this year. So if a problem comes to you this year, you can solve it, and also help others solve their problems."

- "Guard against setting unreal expectations... Be very clear about what is to be expected."

PIG

- "If you can surround yourself with food and happy celebrations, that's where the good Chi will be coming from. It's best to both attend and host celebrations this year."

- "Guard against losing focus and resolve. See things through so they won't be half-done or half-baked."

- "Guard against false information, always try to verify your source."

