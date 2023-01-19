Screengrab from Olivia Quido's YouTube page

The new owner of the Miss Universe Organization admitted that she was surprised that some fan favorites did not make it to the Top 16 of the recently concluded pageant.

JKN Global's Anne Jakrajutatip made the statement as she sat down for an interview with Filipino beauty specialist Olivia Quido, one of the judges during the coronation night of the 71st Miss Universe.

The Thai entrepreneur said she did not expect that candidates who were popular in international polls -- such as the Philippines, Thailand, Italy, and Honduras -- did not make the cut.

"I think I counted myself that 15 or 20 of them used to be in the poll internationally. Everyone just ripped out the poll, oh my goodness, everything just went upside down," she said.

And while she was surprised, Jakrajutatip made it clear that she does not question how the Top 16 delegates were selected, citing the "high standard" of the preliminary judges.

"I'm surprised but I'm not shocked by the quality or the high standard of the judges... I'm surprised because usually they (Philippines and Thailand) get in, but it's good news for a lot of other countries. Because they usually say, 'Oh right, Top 16 is always the same,'" she said.

"It's the first time that we had Laos in the Top 16, and a few other countries like Australia [which haven't entered the semis in a long while]," she added. "We have to give equal chance to everyone."

When asked to address pageant fans, Jakrajutatip expressed gratitude for their support, but reminded them to be "rational."

"We're going to improve, we'll keep listening, but you have to be rational also. You must have reason. You cannot just have backlash all the time," she stressed.

"The platform that we have [aims] to produce quality women. It's not just [about] the crown."

The Philippines ended its 12-year semi-final streak in Miss Universe after its latest representative, Celeste Cortesi, failed to make it to the Top 16.

The country so far has four titleholders.

