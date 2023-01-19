

The owner of the Miss Universe Organization has nothing but praise for R'Bonney Gabriel, the winner of the recently concluded pageant.

In a vlog released by Miss Universe judge and skin care sponsor Olivia Quido, Anne Jakrajutatip commended the Filipino-American beauty queen for her maturity and professionalism, among others.

The Thai entrepreneur also believes that she is "the most fashionable Miss Universe we ever had," citing her sense of style and her work as a designer.

"She's so lovely, she's very mature. She's still in her 20s [but] I can see her maturity, responsibility, and also professionalism. As a designer who can do upcycling and sustainability projects, you cannot believe that she can turn something unused into something useful and colorful," she said.

Jakrajutatip went on to address those who question Gabriel's victory in the 71st Miss Universe, pointing out her impressive performance, particularly during the final question-and-answer round.

"For people who criticize, we should give respect to R'Bonney also. She did such a great job as a young woman who conquered the stage. Why don't we see her performance?" she said.

"In the final question, she (Gabriel) used the term 'transformational leadership.' She used and also implemented the 'force for good' [through her efforts toward] sustainability in her fashion line," she added.

"It's not just saying, 'I'm gonna do this.' She's actually been implementing it for quite a long time. I think that would be the important part [why] the judges see her as the winner."

And while she thinks any candidate in the Top 5 can be proclaimed a winner, Jakrajutatip believes it is all about the final moment in the competition.

"The Final 5, they are equally beautiful. Some of them, you think, might be more beautiful than the others, [but] that is your opinion. But you give respect. Once they are the Final 5, everything is zero again and the turning point will be the final question," she explained.

Related video: