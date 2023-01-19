Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel (center) celebrates after winning the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14, 2023. Timothy A. Clary, AFP

The Miss Universe Organization denied rumors that its recent pageant was rigged, maintaining that R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States is the "rightful" winner.

The organization's CEO, Amy Emmerich, told TMZ that an independent party handled the results of the competition.

"One of the top four accounting firms in the United States handled the results and verified the process," she said.

Emmerich went on to describe Gabriel as a "strong and dedicated contestant."

"The false rigging allegations are absurd and distract from the incredible milestones our organization and the delegates experienced," she said.

Gabriel is the first Filipino-American to win the pageant. She has a Filipino father and an American mother.

Two of the Philippines' Miss Universe winners, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray, are Filipino-German and Filipino-Australian, respectively.

