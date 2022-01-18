MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

LIYAB ESPORTS ANNOUNCES NEW WILD RIFT ROSTER

Local gaming outfit Liyab Esports has announced a new League of Legends: Wild Rift roster for 2022.

They will represent the squad in all official Riot Games tournaments, which are set to begin next month. The decision comes after a three-week, invite-only tryout that also included players from both LoL: Wild Rift and LoL PC teams of Liyab.

Liyab's new LoL: Wild Rift team is now composed of five former members of its PC group that represented them in the 2021 Pacific Championship Series, namely Jay "Speltz" Tabarangao, Edrian "Doedoii" Brancia, Jhon Mike "Xyliath" Tungol, Ren "Kanji" Motomitsu, and Coach Gerald Gianne "Tgee" Gelacio.

Also joining the team are two new figures with significant mobile gaming experience: Gabriel Sebastian "Sho" Umali and Klyde Perfection "Klyde" Abello. Sho was formerly with the Fennel Adversity team that represented the Philippines in the 2021 LoL: Wild Rift Southeast Asia Championship; while Klyde transfers from Oasis Gaming and was a member of Team Philippines in Hyperplay 2018, the first League of Legends competition with full ASEAN representation.

Liyab Esports is powered by Globe Telecom and Mineski Global.

SPOTIFY PH'S NEW YEAR PODCAST PLAYLIST

Spotify kicks the year off with "New Year, Better Me," a curated playlist of podcast episodes by local creators as Filipinos look to start the year fresh and introduce new fulfilling habits into their lives.

From fitness or financial goals to mindful reflections, the podcast episodes offer insights on how to make space for self-care in meaningful ways, big or small.

Part of the lineup are "Pausecast" by Hannah Pangilinan, "Skypodcast" by Slater Young and Kryz Uy, "Adulting with Joyce Pring" by Joyce Pring, "Superhuman" by Wil Dasovich, and "Between Us Queen" by Pia Wurtzbach, Carla Lizardo, and Bianca Guidotti.

TECH MEETS ART AT SHELL NSAC VIRTUAL WORKSHOP

The recent 54th Shell National Student Arts Competition (NSAC) Virtual Art Interaction showed how art enhanced by technology can break boundaries.

The last two sessions of the online workshop series, organized by Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., were anchored on the ‘restART’ theme.

Workshop participants learned how to use modern-day technology to produce art, with the livestreamed event providing new ways for artists to display their works.